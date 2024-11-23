Will Taylor Swift attend the Chiefs-Panthers game on Sunday? Exploring Travis Kelce's girlfriend's possible schedule

As part of her record-breaking "Eras Tour," Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has been performing in back-to-back shows in Toronto. With concert dates on Nov. 21, 22 and 23 at Rogers Centre, Swift might not be able to show up for the Kansas City Chiefs versus Carolina Panthers game on Nov. 24.
The logistics of traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff after performing on Nov. 23 from 7 p.m. seem challenging.
On Nov. 23, the "Love Story" singer's concert will start at 7:00 p.m. ET and is going to last for approximately 3 hours and 15 minutes. It means by the time the concert ends, it will be past 10:15 p.m.
So, if Swift wants to be there at the Chiefs-Panthers game on Nov. 24 to support Travis Kelce, she needs to travel overnight. Alternatively, she can take an early morning flight to arrive in time for the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
That said, it is not impossible for someone of the pop icon's stature. Moreover, being in love can make anything possible.
Taylor Swift skipped attending the Chiefs vs. Bills game in Week 12
The last time Taylor Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game was on Nov. 4, when the team faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and clinched a win.
However, she was absent for the Nov. 17 game, where the Chiefs Kingdom suffered their season's first loss against the Bills. The pop icon was busy performing the first set of concerts in Toronto (Nov. 14, 15, 16) as part of her Eras Tour.
That said, Taylor will wrap up her “Eras Tour" in December. Her final stop is Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The dates for the last three concerts are Dec. 6, 7 and 8.
Thus, there's a possibility that Taylor Swift can also miss the Chiefs vs. Chargers game on Dec. 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
