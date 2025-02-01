Will Travis Kelce attend the Grammys with Taylor Swift? Exploring Chiefs TE's possible schedule

As the 67th Annual Grammy Awards approach, fans are wondering if Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, will attend the event. According to Page Six, Kelce will not be present on Sunday due to his commitment to Super Bowl LIX on February 9, where he and the Kansas City Chiefs aim for a historic three-peat.

The timing of the Grammys, which will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, doesn’t align with Kelce’s pre-game schedule.

Kelce did not attend the Grammy Awards in 2024 as he was busy preparing for the Super Bowl LVIII.

Later, in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Kelce said:

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for, but unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl, and we got a week."

Taylor Swift had a memorable night at the 2024 Grammy Awards. She won Album of the Year for "Midnights."

Although Kelce won't be at the Grammys 2025 to support Swift, the pop star has plans to be at the Super Bowl to cheer for him and his team, the Chiefs.

She'll be watching from the stands at Caesars Superdome.

Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift is all set to rule Grammys 2025

Taylor Swift will make a big impact at Sunday's 67th Annual Grammy Awards. She has been confirmed as a presenter and is nominated in six categories for her album "The Tortured Poets Department."

These nominations include Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for "Us" with Gracie Abrams).

If she wins Album of the Year, Travis Kelce's girlfriend will make history with her fifth win in this category.

