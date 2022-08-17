Will Zach Wilson play in Week 1 of 2022 NFL season? Insider shares growing optimism over Jets QB's return

In Friday's preseason opener, Zach Wilson sustained a knee injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. The second-year quarterback for the New York Jets went down during a run play, and rather than slide or step out of bounds, he attempted to juke a defender.

The result was a non-contact knee strain that Jets fans have been holding their collective breath to hear more about.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Following surgery, #Jets QB Zach Wilson is recovery nicely and still has week 1 in play, source said. No surprises. They’ll be cautious until he’s 100%. Following surgery, #Jets QB Zach Wilson is recovery nicely and still has week 1 in play, source said. No surprises. They’ll be cautious until he’s 100%.

Wilson was flown to Los Angeles and had a procedure performed by a renowned surgeon, revealing no serious damage to the knee after trimming the meniscus. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the quarterback is recovering nicely and could still be ready to play Week 1 of the regular season.

"Following surgery, #Jets QB Zach Wilson is recovering nicely and still has Week 1 in play. No surprises. They’ll be cautious until he’s 100%."

While this is great news for the Jets faithful, should Wilson be late in returning to the field, the team will turn to veteran signal caller and Super Bowl winner Joe Flaco. The former Baltimore Ravens quarterback was brought in to mentor the Jets’ young starter, and to step up in cases just like this.

Initially, Wilson was expected to miss two to four weeks as the injury was originally reported as a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee. Moving forward, the Jets will proceed with caution and have no intention of starting Wilson until he is 100% ready to go. It’s possible we won’t see him until Week 2 or 3.

Zach Wilson's knee injury comes after an eventful offseason of added talent and cougar rumors

All of this follows an eventful offseason that saw the Jets add promising new talent through their selections in the NFL Draft. This included number four overall pick, cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

Wilson also made headlines with a rumored affair with a friend’s mother that produced several humorous memes. The quarterback, though, didn't really acknowledge the reports.

The Jets are still entering the 2022 NFL season as serious underdogs within their division. The defending AFC East champs, the Buffalo Bills, are reloaded and ready to make another go at the title.

The Miami Dolphins added firepower in the passing game with Tyreek Hill. The New England Patriots are still coached by Bill Belichick. The Jets need Wilson now more than ever.

