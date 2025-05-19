William Campbell's girlfriend, Ashlynn Nussmeier, sends 2-word message as Patriots rookie hits another major milestone

William Campbell's girlfriend, Ashlynn Nussmeier, sent a congratulatory text as the Patriots rookie achieved a milestone, graduating from LSU. His girlfriend shared an adorable picture of the couple on Instagram, cheering for him.
Ashlynn posted a picture in a stylish white off-shoulder top, while the NFL star donned a blue graduation gown. She wrote in her IG story:
"So proud"
William Campbell's girlfriend is a strong supporter of the NFL star and is often seen cheering for him in games. Campbell opened up about his girlfriend in an exclusive interview with US Weekly in April.
"She’s amazing,” Campbell said. "She has a football background, so she knows what it takes, the sacrifices that have to be made. If she wasn’t as good with that type of stuff, I’m sure it would be a lot more difficult. But she’s a rock star.”
Campbell and Nussmeier's romance started while they were in college. She made their relationship public last September and has since posted regularly about her boyfriend.
William Campbell's girlfriend, Ashlynn Nussmeier, cheered for her boyfriend on his NFL selection
Last month, William Campbell was picked by the New England Patriots in the first round as the overall fourth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. His girlfriend shared some pictures of the couple celebrating the selection.
Beaming with pride, Nussmeier penned down a heartfelt caption for her boyfriend, lauding him for his hard work and dedication. She reflected on her excitement to cheer for him during NFL games, writing:
"my guy is a patriot💙💙!!! Couldn’t be more proud of you! It’s been the sweetest to watch you walk through this process & how the Lord has used you through it all!! The most hard-working, dedicated, and humble leader-you have earned it!! Can’t wait to cheer ya on!!!"
Ashlynn Nussmeier was by Campbell’s side on NFL Draft Day, turning heads in a chic black one-shoulder dress with her long dark hair flowing freely. Campbell, meanwhile, wore a green checkered suit, complemented by a crisp white shirt and matching shoes.
The star offensive tackle, who won the 2024 Jacobs Blocking Trophy and earned Consensus All-American honors, now sets his eyes on making his NFL debut.
