On Monday night, two of the best teams in the NFL met when the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Philadelphia Eagles. It marked a rematch of last year's Super Bowl, where the Chiefs got the better of the Eagles in a 38-35 shootout victory.

Heading into the 2023 season, this was one of the best matchups and one of the most anticipated games of the season. With the visiting Eagles looking to avenge their Super Bowl loss, they escaped Arrowhead Stadium with a close 21-17 victory.

Following their victory, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made sure to express his emotional feelings following the close win.

A video captured by NBC Sports Philadelphia caught Sirianni screaming at the Chiefs' fans talking smack following the victory.

“Hey, I don’t hear s–t anymore Chiefs fans! See ya!”

Chiefs' linebacker Willie Gay Jr. had an issue with Sirianni's comment and commented on a page on Instagram, saying that he's corny.

Gay commented:

"Dude corny as a mfer."

Given that it was just a mid-season regular season win, Gay has every right to feel the way he feels after Sirianni talked trash to the team that beat him in the Super Bowl this year.

Could the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs meet again in the Super Bowl in February?

As expected, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are two of the best teams in the NFL.

Following their victory over the defending Super Bowl champions, the Eagles boast the best division in the NFL at 9-1. With their loss to the Eagles, the Chiefs remain 7-3, which is tied for the second seed and second-best record in the AFC.

Both teams are at the top of their divisions and have been for much of the entire season. They will both very likely make the postseason and could go on another Super Bowl run.

If the Chiefs and Eagles met again in the Super Bowl for a second straight year, it would be the second time in NFL history that the same two teams faced off in back-to-back Super Bowls. The Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys faced off in the 1993 and 1994 Super Bowls, with Dallas winning both times.

For the Eagles, they hope they don't end up like the Buffalo Bills losing two Super Bowls in a row, or better yet, four.

