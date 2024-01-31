Willie Gay injury update: Latest on Chiefs star’s status for Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay is a crucial part of the team's stellar defense, and he has helped the Chiefs become one of the top five defensive sides in the NFL. Gay is an expert tackler, with the Mississippi State alum regularly locking down the offensive threats of opposing teams.

Gay was missing from the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win over the Baltimore Ravens due to injury. Hence, the veteran linebacker is in a race against time to be declared fit for the season's biggest game. Per reports, he is feeling better.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Willie Gay?

Willie Gay initially suffered a neck injury against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Following the injury, Gay missed much practice, and the Chiefs decided not to risk him against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC decider.

The decision was clever, as the Chiefs still limited the Ravens to 10 points in the AFC Championship Game. Gay is in a race against time to prove to the Chiefs that he is fit enough to play in Super Bowl 2024 versus the San Francisco 49ers. The picture will become more evident as the chiefs partake in training sessions.

Expand Tweet

How did Willie Gay perform in 2023?

Willie Gay was one of the first names on the Kansas City Chiefs team sheet in 2023. Gay put up a stat line of 58 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and one interception in 16 games.

The year-four veteran filled out the stat sheet, and his versatility was vital in the Chiefs' multilayered defensive scheme.

Aside from Gay, Kansas City fans are sweating on the fitness of All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, who missed the Ravens game due to a pectoral injury. There are significant doubts about his availability for the big game.

Furthermore, Charles Omenihu tore his ACL in the Baltimore win and thus won't be able to face off against his old side in Super Bowl 2024.

Omenihu finished the 2023 regular season third behind Kansas City in sacks despite serving a six-game suspension to open the season. Omenihu's absence is detrimental to the Chiefs' Super Bowl chances compared to his other injured teammates.

Here's how to watch the Super Bowl live:

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Live Stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon