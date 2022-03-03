"Tons of date nights" - Russell Wilson and Ciara share secrets to their successful marriage

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are the epitome of a happy marriage. They have been married for five years and are approaching their sixth.

The couple appeared on the Today Show to promote their new book called 'Why Not You.' They also shared their secrets to a successful marriage.

When the pair were asked about their marriage, Wilson gave his thoughts on why the pair have been so happy together for so long.

“Well, I think first of all, tons of date nights. We make sure we have a date night every Friday.

"Communication is everything, we also have the same core values and missions and vision and we love doing stuff together. We do so much together, as long as I’m not on stage dancing with Ciara I’m good, the only stage I hope to be on is a Super Bowl stage."

Ciara then chimed in with her take on the couple's marriage.

“It’s a blessing, but we have to keep it spicy as well, so you know, keeping it young and fresh."

Wilson and Ciara launch their new book

Russell and Ciara on the Today Show

The pair also promoted their new book titled 'Why Not You." The Seahawks quarterback gave insight as to why the pair chose to name the book and how the idea came about.

“We have been so excited to do this for so many reasons and our parents used to say to us, why not you, why not you. So the driving force question that my dad used to ask me all the time. Why not you be a Super Bowl winning quarterback, why not you play pro baseball. Why not you graduate early.

“I think that’s the subconscious, but yet conscious question we all have to ask ourselves no matter how old we are, how young we are and what we have found along the way is that is that if you’re a young kid with cancer going through something, you got to ask yourself that question, why not me, why not me overcome this struggle, this battle and we have seen that so many times, over and over again.

“We are excited to launch 'why not you'."

Hopefully, the venture is a success, and the couple continues to enjoy a happy and prosperous marriage.

