Russell Wilson and Ciara purchase $25 million mansion in Denver following Broncos trade

Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, bought a mansion for $25 million dollars.

The purchase of the four-bed, 12-bathroom home located on Cherry Hills Park Drive in Englewood is noted as the most paid for a residential property in the Denver district area. The community in which the quarterback and his family are moving into is called Cherry Hills Village, in Arapahoe County, just south of Denver.

Following the quarterback being traded from the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson and his singer-songwriter wife placed their mansion in Bellevue, Washington, on the market for $36 million. The mansion rests upon 5.34 acres.

Their new home is a 24-minute drive from Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, where the Denver Broncos play their home games.

The 20,060 square foot property has a great deal of room for the couple and their three children. Also, there’s a 2,590-square-foot indoor pool, game room, home theater, and a complete basketball court.

The previous record for the most expensive property sold in the Denver area was a penthouse at the Four Seasons building that sold for $16M in 2020. In addition, former Denver head coach Mike Shanahan's mansion sold for $15.7M.

With respect to the space, it's certainly an upgrade in size for the Wilson family. Their home in Bellevue was a tad over 11,000 square feet.

According to Niche.com, which is a ranking and review website, it rates the residential area as the number seven best place in Colorado to raise a family.

It gives the area an overall grade of an A, with an A+ in three varying categories: “public schools,” “good for families” and “health and fitness.”

Russell Wilson and the Denver Community

Wilson throwing out the first pitch on the Colorado Rockies' Opening Day

The 33-year-old quarterback has been seen around the city of Denver quite a bit lately. He recently threw out the first pitch on opening day for the Colorado Rockies.

He was drafted by the Rockies in the 2010 MLB Draft and played professional baseball for a while before making the transition to the NFL.

Also, he and Ciara published a kid’s book entitled “Why Not You?” The book motivates young children to believe in themselves and reach for their dreams. The book found its way to The New York Times bestseller list soon after it came out.

The couple made a visit to the Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora to do an in-person reading and a meet-and-greet with the kids there.

Needless to say, both have made themselves a part of the Denver community as the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback will enter his first season in 2022 in a Broncos uniform.

