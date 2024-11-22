As the Browns faced off against the Steelers in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season on Thursday Night Football, fans were treated to a snowstorm that intensified in the second half. The first two quarters had seen some flurries and swirling winds but it picked up after halftime and it was almost a caricature of how many fans imagine AFC North rivalries.

With the snow pelting down, it became a challenge for coaches and players alike to adjust to the situation. However, fans loved the spectacle that came with it, barring those who were caught in freezing conditions in the stadium.

They took to X/Twitter to hail the first arrival of snow in the 2024 NFL season, which also signals that we are getting to the business end of the year. Here are some reactions from the platform.

Most fans agreed that it was a thing of beauty with the whole thing looking like a snow globe. Observers like Robert Griffin III also commented, among others.

"The Browns and Steelers look like they are playing in a snow globe right now and it looks AWESOME." - said the former NFL quarterback.

"Browns Steelers in the snow is as good as it gets" - concurred a casual fan.

Al Michaels summarizes Browns vs. Steelers' snowy conditions with hilarious commentary on TNF

The conditions were atrocious for playing and equally difficult for viewing as the camera lost sight of the ball through the snow. A particular moment that highlighted it came during the beginning of the second half. With the Steelers trailing 10-3 at that point, they had a fourth-and-seven where they elected to go for a field goal to cut the deficit.

Kicker Chris Boswell had already struggled once to tame the conditions and missed a field goal in the first half. However, he successfully lined this up and scored to make the score 10-6. Unfortunately, it was not clear that the ball had done through the upright for those watching on their screens. Al Michaels, who was on commentary duties, hilariously summarized it by saying,

"Boswell's kick, if you can find it, is good."

The conditions also allowed the players to show their elite quality. It was not just the kicker who converted but both the Browns and the Steelers scored touchdowns in the second half, with a two-point conversion by Cleveland thrown in too. It was an AFC North matchup that lived up to expectation with the weather playing a central role.

