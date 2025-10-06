"Wipe that glaze off your chin," "Stick to basketball": NFL fans roast Damian Lillard for urging Raiders to trade for Shedeur Sanders

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a harrowing 40-6 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and NBA All-Star Damian Lillard shared a potential solution after the Week 5 defeat.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith has been under pressure from the fans for his performances over the last few weeks. Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard said the team should trade for Shedeur Sanders amid Smith's ongoing struggles.

"Time to gone ahead and trade for Shedeur man smfh."

Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard Time to gone ahead and trade for Shedeur man smfh

However, the NBA star's opinion didn't impress NFL fans, who roasted Lillard on social media.

"Stick to basketball."

Ernie Morrison @EMorrison45 Stick to basketball

"Wipe that glaze off your chin.."

Divotmaker25 @bullfrog25 Wipe that glaze off your chin..

"Damn man you really wanna see as many people as possible go ringless just like you😭"

Goober @goober6747 Damn man you really wanna see as many people as possible go ringless just like you😭

"That year in Milwaukee really fu**** with Dame’s brain."

OJ @OJTheSportsFan That year in Milwaukee really fu**** with Dame’s brain

"Wanting to trade for a 3rd string QB to be your starting QB is just sad 😂😂😂"

Jared Humphry🤟🏼 @JHumphry25 Wanting to trade for a 3rd string QB to be your starting QB is just sad 😂😂😂

"Lmaoo ppl don’t watch football think Shedeur is Lamar."

AJ @AREALIST00 Lmaoo ppl don’t watch football think Shedeur is Lamar

Geno Smith signed a $75 million deal with the Raiders after he was traded to the team in March. While he made a record-breaking start to the season in Week 1, setting the franchise record for passing yards on debut, his season has been disappointing since.

Damian Lillard defends Geno Smith while urging Raiders to trade for Shedeur Sanders

One of the biggest issues for Geno Smith has been his ability to locate his passes, which has been evident by his league-high nine interceptions. When a fan claimed Smith is washed, Damian Lillard defended the veteran quarterback, highlighting his turnover issue.

"He not washed… he just turning the ball over. But it’s time to get shedeur on the team and get ready for the future."

Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard He not washed… he just turning the ball over. But it’s time to get shedeur on the team and get ready for the future.

While Smith has failed to impress in his five games, barring the season opener, with the Raiders, Shedeur Sanders has yet to start a game for the Cleveland Browns after he was picked by the team in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

With Sanders remaining the third choice quarterback for the Browns, murmurs of a trade away from Cleveland have grown strong over the last few days.

