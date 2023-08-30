Aaron Rodgers' final season with the Green Bay Packers was very tumultuous. Despite a very lucrative contract extension, he had one of his worst pro performances ever, and the Packers missed the playoffs, finishing behind the erstwhile-terrible Detroit Lions.

Then, during his highly-publicized darkness retreat, Rodgers seemingly had an epiphany: he wanted to become a New York Jet. He announced his intentions at his friend Pat McAfee's eponymous podcast, and one and a half months later, a trade was finally consummated.

But that does not mean there are no hard feelings back in Green Bay. In fact, one establishment has a very petty idea.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Wisconsin bar promises free drinks if Aaron Rodgers loses, ridiculed by Reddit

Recently, Jack's American Pub, located in the Lower East Side of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was revealed to be hosting a promo wherein if Aaron Rodgers and the Jets lose any of the following games (because they do not coincide with Packers games), any drinks customers order will be "on the house", i.e. free:

September 11 vs. Bills September 17 @ Cowboys October 1 vs. Chiefs October 8 @ Broncos October 15 vs. Eagles November 6 vs. Chargers November 12 @ Raiders November 19 @ Bills November 24 vs. Dolphins December 3 vs. Falcons December 10 vs. Texans December 28 @ Browns January 6/7 @ Patriots

There are, however, several rules. Participants must place orders 15 minutes ahead of time, then watch the game in its entirety to avail of the promo; and they have to pay for food and top-shelf liquor. Additionally, the promo does not apply if Rodgers does not start any of those games.

The promo was mocked by Gang Green's official subreddit:

Packers reporter opens up on Aaron Rodgers' departure from Green Bay

When Aaron Rodgers first announced that he wanted to leave the Green Bay Packers for the New York Jets, many were initially taken aback, given the success that he had given the organization. But according to Locked On Packers host Peter Bukowski, a split was inevitable. He explained why on Short and to the Point:

"(Aaron Rodgers) wanted a massive amount of more input, and the Packers said, ‘No. No. 1, we’re not gonna trade you. No. 2, we’re not gonna give you all this input.’ Now they gave him some. They traded for Randall Cobb, his buddy... they did give him a little bit more control of the offense. I thought that made the offense worse. Then, they gave him a little bit more in 2022. That definitely made the offense worse. And he didn’t buy in.

“The Packers were ready to see Aaron Rodgers go, just as Aaron Rodgers was ready to go this offseason."

Rodgers' 2022 performance definitely made his departure somewhat easier to decide upon, but whether it ages well for all parties involved will be one of the biggest storylines of 2023.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 700 votes