Wisconsin’s Brady Street pub launches spiteful Aaron Rodgers promotion, offers free booze for every Jets loss in 2023

Thanks to Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, urban New York and rural Green Bay appear to be mortal rivals on multiple fronts. Now that rivalry has at least one business putting its money where its mouth is, as Wisoncon's Brady Street pub is offering a discount courtesy of any losses Aaron Rodgers suffers.

According to CBS 58, Jack's American Pub in Milwaukee is offering to buy your drinks if the New York Jets lose. However, there are some caveats.

First, Aaron Rodgers must be in the lineup. If for whatever reason, Zach Wilson starts the game, the deal is off. Also, those participating must have started a tab 15 minutes prior to kickoff and must remain in the restaurant until the end of the game.

Meaning, fans cannot check the score in the fourth quarter and rush over to the pub for free drinks. The deal additionally does not cover food or liquor, simply beer. Lastly, the deal does not apply if the Packers and Jets play at the same time.

The bar might get flooded with fans whenever Green Bay plays, so the promotion might be geared toward other times when business isn't booming. The deal will run through the season.

When do Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers share a timeslot?

Luckily for fans, the timing rule doesn't take effect on many weekends after a look at both schedules posted by CBS.

In Week 3, Week 15, and Week 16, both teams share a timeslot. In Week 3, the Green Bay Packers play the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. EST. At the same time, the New York Jets face the New England Patriots.

In Week 15, the New York Jets take on the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. EST. In the same timeslot, the Green Bay Packers take on the Tom Brady-less Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Week 16, the Green Bay Packers take on the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve, at 1:00 p.m. EST. At the same time, Aaron Rodgers faces the Washington Commanders.

Of course, it all depends on how Rodgers does with the Jets to learn how reliable this deal will be. If he shows up to have a season like Russell Wilson, free drinks will be flowing early and often. However, if he emulates Tom Brady, the opportunities will be few and far between.

