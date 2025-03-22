“Wish I could give you everything” - Cooper Kupp sends touching tribute to wife Anna on her 31st birthday

Cooper Kupp just delivered an MVP-worthy tribute – off the field. On Saturday, the former Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver took to Instagram to celebrate his wife, Anna Marie Kupp, on her 31st birthday, sharing heartfelt words.

Cooper Kupp posted a series of photos of Anna, setting the mood with the song “Her.” But it was his caption that truly stole the spotlight. He wrote:

"If you want to see someone's mindset, walk through something hard with them. If you want to see someone's heart, walk through life with them. But if you want to truly understand someone's soul, you have to allow yourself to be carried by them when you have nothing left.

"Expose who you are to them in all of the failure and darkness, and see how they choose to love you."

The message continued:

"I have this with you, @annamariekupp. Because you have chosen to love me unconditionally and sacrificially. Thank you for walking with me and carrying me. Happy Birthday baby girl! Wish I could give you everything you deserve, but I look forward to a lifetime and more of choosing you every day! I love you!”

Their love story goes way back. Cooper and Anna met in high school at a track meet in Washington, where she handed him a medal. For Cooper Kupp, it was game over. He knew right then he’d marry her.

“I told my mom the day I met her, ‘I'm going to marry this girl,’” he revealed in 2022 to ESPN.

They made it official in 2015 while at Eastern Washington University. Anna even worked full-time to support Cooper Kupp’s football dreams. Their wedding was football-themed, of course — he donned his helmet after saying "I do" and tossed a football instead of a garter.

Now, after years of solid support, it’s clear, Cooper Kupp doesn’t just dominate the NFL. He’s also winning at love.

Cooper Kupp's wife Anna and kids embrace Seattle with heartfelt welcome

Anna Marie Kupp dropped an Instagram story on Saturday that Seahawks fans are eating up. Her two sons tore into their Seahawks care packages like it was Christmas morning – mini jerseys, beanies and all.

“Feeling so welcomed by this new organization,” she wrote, officially locking in Seattle as home.

Cooper Kupp sends touching tribute to wife Anna on her 31st birthday, Instagram

However, this isn’t just a cute family moment; it’s a full-circle comeback. Cooper Kupp, Yakima’s own, is back in Washington after eight years lighting up the league with the Rams. Now, he’s suiting up for Seattle, ready to remind the NFC West who he is.

And the Hawks needed this. With Tyler Lockett gone and DK Metcalf now in Pittsburgh, Kupp slides in as the veteran WR1. He’ll pair up with Jaxon Smith-Njigba (a route-running magician) and new deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Anna’s post is about a fresh start. The Kupps aren’t just moving. They’re home.

