"Wish I were as loved, respected as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning" - Terry Bradshaw makes his desire known in emotional documentary

Former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw has revealed his emotional side during his new documentary "Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep" that is streaming on HBO Max.

The 73-year-old opens up about his NFL career in a first-person account and has revealed something that he wishes he had as a player and it is not something many would of thought about the four-time Super Bowl champion.

"If there’s one thing in my life I do wish I had. And I’ll say this… I wish I was loved and respected… And I understand, I know I don’t deserve this, I just wish I had it. Like Tom Brady, and like Peyton Manning, Roger Staubach. But when I sit back in my life as a football player, I never had that kind of respect... And I wish I did. I really do wish I did.”

NFL @NFL



: Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep streaming now on HBO Max Terry Bradshaw had an incredible football career, but there's one more thing he wishes he had.: Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep streaming now on HBO Max Terry Bradshaw had an incredible football career, but there's one more thing he wishes he had.📺: Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep streaming now on HBO Max https://t.co/L4Uwo1VDAX

The documentary was directed by award-winning documentarian Keith Cossrow and is going to give fans a different insight into the former Steelers quarterback and the show aired on February 1.

Does Bradshaw deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as NFL greats?

Bradshaw wanted more respect as a player

Simply looking at his stats, it is entirely plausible for Bradshaw to be mentioned in the same breath as Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

During his 14-year career with Pittsburgh, the team that selected him first overall in the 1970 NFL draft, the 73-year-old won four Super Bowls and was MVP in two of them, was a three-time Pro-Bowler and was named to the Hall of Fame All-70's Team due to the fact he played all the way through the 1970's.

In 1989, Bradshaw was inducted into the NFL's Hall of Fame for his storied career in the Steel City.

Some fans might point out that it took the Steelers quarterback years to adjust to the NFL as he regularly threw interceptions, highlighted by the five times he threw 20 or more interceptions in a season throughout his career.

His career stats of 212 touchdowns to 210 interceptions on a completion percentage of 51.9 are perhaps why he has not been as revered as the likes of his fellow quarterbacks in Brady and Manning.

However, his four Super Bowls and induction into the Hall of Fame mean that he was a superb quarterback during his playing days, even if he did not get the personal accolades and endearment that others got.

Also Read Article Continues below

His documentary is sure to give fans an inside look at the man who led the Pittsburgh Steelers to four championships between 1974 and 1979.

Edited by David Nyland