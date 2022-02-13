"Wish I was working" - Tom Brady's comment shows his disappointment after missed Super Bowl opportunity

Tom Brady made a surprise appearance in his wife's Instagram comments. Gisele Bundchen made a post with the caption asking who will be working this weekend.

She received a response from Tom Brady, in which he expressed his desire to be playing in this weekend's Super Bowl. Brady's response read as such:

"I wish I was"

The comment shows that the NFL legend is ruing the missed opportunity to reach one last Super Bowl before he retired.

Tom Brady retired because of Gisele Bundchen and family

Super Bowl LV

When Brady had earlier spoken about retirement, he had said he would retire when he sucked. Clearly, that wasn't true, because he led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns this season.

Instead, he made the decision to spend more time with his family and pursue other interests outside of sports.

So he would have already known in many ways that this was his last chance to add to his Super Bowl tally. He didn't retire because he could no longer perform, but because external commitments led him to hang his cleats up.

Despite having plenty left in the tank, the fact that he won't play in another Super Bowl seems to be eating him up.

He is known as a serial winner and he would have liked to have gone out that way. He knew he was capable of winning this year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the reigning Super Bowl champions and had a deep enough team to repeat their victory. Someone like Tom Brady would consider this a missed opportunity.

Gisele Bundchen, too, would have wanted her husband to play, considering how supportive she has been of his on-the-field endeavors. Quite possibly, she posted her initial remarks because she wanted to distract from the fact that her husband was not playing.

But whatever happens, Gisele Bundchen knows she now has time with her husband and his undivided attention at home. He has already cemented his legacy in terms of being the greatest winner in the NFL.

While many may have expected him to win the Super Bowl, he should cut himself some slack considering he has already won seven rings.

Also Read Article Continues below

Maybe he can take this as an opportunity to get started on his other interests a bit earlier than planned.

Edited by Adam Dickson