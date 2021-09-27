The Patriots lose two opening home games for the first time since Tom Brady's rookie season - Are they unraveling?

No matter who took over from Tom Brady as quarterback for the New England Patriots, it was always going to be hard.

First Cam Newton and now rookie Mac Jones were tasked with leading the way in Boston. However, things have not gone to script with the Patriots losing their last two opening games for the first time since Brady was in his rookie season.

There are bound to be growing pains at Foxborough and that is ringing true so far in 2021. With a 1-2 record so far and coming off a 28-13 loss to Jameis Winston on Sunday, some have said the Patriots have serious issues now.

Are the Patriots unraveling?

Potentially they are. However, any time a franchise loses a player like Tom Brady, there is always going to be trouble in trying to get an able replacement. At least the Patriots have started the long journey with rookie Mac Jones.

They have shown the door to former MVP Cam Newton and given the keys to the kingdom to Jones. With a rookie quarterback, ups and downs will very much be a part of their game.

To expect Mac Jones to pick up where Brady left off is harsh on the rookie and even to expect him to replicate what Newton did as well is not sensible thinking.

Given that Jones just played his third NFL game, not much more can be expected. Other rookies like Zach Wilson and Justin Fields have not had similar outings.

The Patriots' schedule doesn't get any easier as in Week 4 they host Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So there will be plenty of eyes on that clash at Gillette Stadium.

Having a rookie quarterback gives teams a certain amount of brakes. However, Bill Belichick will not be using it as one. Having been spoilt over the last decade by Brady, the New England Patriots are going through some growing pains in finding their heir to the legendary quarterback's throne.

