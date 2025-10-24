  • home icon
  • "With that o-line he will be out again": NFL fans react as Vikings prepare to start JJ McCarthy after Week 8 loss to Chargers

"With that o-line he will be out again": NFL fans react as Vikings prepare to start JJ McCarthy after Week 8 loss to Chargers

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 24, 2025 14:53 GMT
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Getty
NFL fans react as Vikings prepare to start JJ McCarthy after Week 8 loss to Chargers (Credits: Getty)

J.J. McCarthy was the emergency third quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 8 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, while veteran quarterback Carson Wentz started the game.

The ankle issue that has kept McCarthy out of action since the Vikings' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 is reportedly still bothering him. However, it looks like the organization is already preparing for him to start again in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions.

Reports indicate that the second-year quarterback's injury has effectively healed, allowing him to play against the Chargers if necessary. However, the Vikings prefer that McCarthy play only when fully recovered.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Adam Schefter of ESPN posted on X that the Vikings have begun preparing for McCarthy to "return as their starting quarterback next week at Detroit” following Thursday night's game. This is how some NFL fans have reacted to the report:

"Literally feeding him to the Lions 😂," one fan said.
"Considering Wentz is in a full body cast after getting his a** beat into the ground three weeks in a row, I would certainly hope so," another fan said.
"By letting the OL fall completely apart vs the Chargers and pummel Wentz to dust?" a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"I'm sure the OLine will be clearing the way for JJ McCarthy as well," one fan said.
"Vikings should be more concerned about their O Line or it doesn't matter who's back there," another fan said.
"With that O line, he will be out again," a fan said.

Wentz had yet another poor performance at quarterback in Thursday night's 37-10 loss to Los Angeles, dropping the Vikings to 3-4 on the season. He was sacked five times, which was the fourth time this season that he has been sacked three or more times. He completed 15 of 27 passes for 144 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

NFL fans are concerned that making McCarthy return to action behind a subpar offensive line wouldn't be a very smart move, especially since the team's next game is against the Lions, who have a fierce defensive line.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell confirms that J.J. McCarthy will start in Week 8 if he's healthy

J.J. McCarthy has been the Minnesota Vikings' emergency third quarterback for the past two games. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell emphasized his intention of getting McCarthy back playing as quickly as possible following Thursday's defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"If J.J. is healthy, J.J. will play. That's been the case since the injury," O'Connell said. "That's always been kind of my mindset. I believe we're right, hopefully, around the corner from seeing him be healthy, have a week of preparation, and go compete."

McCarthy was the starter for the Vikings in their first two games of the season against the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears, but he has missed the last five games due to a severe right ankle injury that was reported the day after the team's Week 2 loss to the Falcons.

McCarthy will start for the Vikings if healthy as they head into a difficult stretch that includes a trip to the Detroit Lions, home games against the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears, and road games against the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
