Road to Super Bowl to run through Arizona and Tennessee currently

The NFL season is heading into Week 10 and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. There were a couple of upsets with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills losing to the Jaguars and the Cowboys getting blown out by the Denver Broncos.

With only one game to play this week between the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers, what does the playoff picture look like as it stands?

AFC Playoff Picture

#1 Seed

The Tennessee Titans are currently the AFC's number one seed. They hold a 7-2 record and will have a first-round bye, which could come in handy given there will be an extra game this season. That will allow Derrick Henry an extra week as he recovers from injury.

#2 & #3 seeds

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are the AFC's number two seed and the L.A. Chargers are the number three seed. Both lead their divisions, with the Ravens holding a two-game lead over the Steelers in second who play tonight.

Wildcard games

The NFL has changed its Wildcard games for this season with five games to be played across two days, with two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday night. As things stand right now, these will be the Wildcard games for the AFC in the NFL Playoffs:

7 Patriots (5-4) @ 2 Ravens (6-2)

6 Steelers (4-3) @ 3 Chargers (5-3)

5 Raiders (5-3) 4 @ Bills (5-3)

NFC Playoff Picture

#1 Seed

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are currently the NFC's number one seed with an 8-1 record. Like the Titans, the Cardinals will have a bye in the first round of the playoffs and with current injuries to Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, that could prove extremely valuable come season's end.

#2 & #3 Seeds

It doesn't get much tougher for the rest of the NFC as the Green Bay Packers are the second seed while Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are the third seed and teams will have to travel to play them in the first week.

Wildcard games

As with any year, the first round of the playoffs produces some must-watch football. As it stands right now, this year will be no different with high-quality match-ups everywhere. These will be the Wildcard games for the NFC in the playoffs:

7 Falcons (4-4) @ 2 Packers (7-2)

6 Saints (5-3) @ 3 Buccaneers (6-2)

5 Rams (7-2) @ 4 Cowboys (6-2)

There would be some great match-ups if the playoffs started today but there would be no Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, no Baker Mayfield and the Browns, no Russell Wilson and the Seahawks and no Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers, all of which were penciled in at the start of the year to take part in the postseason.

Edited by Piyush Bisht