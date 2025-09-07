  • home icon
  "WNBA ruined everything": NFL fans react as dildogate hits Bengals-Browns season opener in Cleveland

"WNBA ruined everything": NFL fans react as dildogate hits Bengals-Browns season opener in Cleveland

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 07, 2025 18:50 GMT
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
"WNBA ruined everything": NFL fans react as dildogate hits Bengals-Browns season opener in Cleveland (Credit: IMAGN)

The first Sunday of the 2025 NFL season has seen its fair share of bizarre situations and fans have lost it over some of them. The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns opened their respective seasons at Huntington Bank Field, where fans witnessed a weird moment before halftime.

A clip shared on social media showed a referee grabbing and tossing a green sex toy out of the field.

Many fans reacted to this situation, with some blaming the WNBA, where many started seeing these activities a couple of months ago, for fans doing extra stuff trying to be funny.

"WNBA ruined everything," one fans said.
"How are they getting these in the game," another fan said.
"NFL refs tougher than WNBA sissy refs," another fan said.
The mixed comments continued, as some praised the referees for how he handled the situation and some even said the person who threw the toy might have a future in the league.

"Disgraceful," one fan said.
"W ref," another fan added.
"Bro whoever threw that needs to try out for qb," another fan said.
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Orlando Silva
