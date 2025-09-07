"WNBA ruined everything": NFL fans react as dildogate hits Bengals-Browns season opener in Cleveland

The first Sunday of the 2025 NFL season has seen its fair share of bizarre situations and fans have lost it over some of them. The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns opened their respective seasons at Huntington Bank Field, where fans witnessed a weird moment before halftime.A clip shared on social media showed a referee grabbing and tossing a green sex toy out of the field.Many fans reacted to this situation, with some blaming the WNBA, where many started seeing these activities a couple of months ago, for fans doing extra stuff trying to be funny. &quot;WNBA ruined everything,&quot; one fans said. Caleb Cult @caleb_cult23LINKWNBA ruined everything&quot;How are they getting these in the game,&quot; another fan said. 𝓩𝓪𝓿⚡️ @zav0qLINKHow are they getting these in the game&quot;NFL refs tougher than WNBA sissy refs,&quot; another fan said. Mr Steal Yo Granny 👋 @HoldDisbeerLINKNFL refs tougher than WNBA s***y refs.The mixed comments continued, as some praised the referees for how he handled the situation and some even said the person who threw the toy might have a future in the league. &quot;Disgraceful,&quot; one fan said. &quot;W ref,&quot; another fan added. &quot;Bro whoever threw that needs to try out for qb,&quot; another fan said.