"Woke, arrogant jerk" - Fox News analyst made feelings known about Travis Kelce before Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss

Fox News journalist Lisa Boothe expressed her feelings about Travis Kelce in a post on X (formerly Twitter) just before the 2025 Super Bowl championship. The Chiefs played against the Eagles in Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9 in New Orleans, and Boothe made a controversial comment about the Kansas City tight end just before the game.

She mentioned Kelce’s controversial push to his coach in her post, calling the tight end player an "arrogant j*rk." Speaking about the Chiefs star, Boothe wrote:

"My dislike of Travis Kelce isn't just about Taylor. He was in the Pfizer ad, a Bud Light one, and pushed his coach. He just seems like a woke, arrogant jerk."

Travis Kelce made headlines in February 2024 due to a heated incident with his coach, Andy Reid. During the 2024 Super Bowl, the Chiefs tight end lost his temper while playing against the San Francisco 49ers.

Frustratedly, he forcefully shoved his coach, Andy Reid, causing him to lose his balance. Fortunately, Jerick McKinnon promptly intervened to pull Kelce away.

Later, Travis Kelce apologized for his actions and talked about it in an episode of the New Heights podcast last year. He said (via Global News):

"It’s definitely unacceptable, I immediately wished I could take it back."

Although the incident involving Kelce and his coach made headlines last year, the three-time Super Bowl champion ultimately had an impressive outing in Super Bowl 2024, where the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22.

The Kansas City Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl again in 2025, aiming to complete a historic three-peat. However, on Feb. 9, 2025, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 in New Orleans.

Fox Sports host makes strong 'ego-wise' statement on Travis Kelce

Kelce has had an impressive career, but his future with the team remains uncertain as retirement talks surrounding the tight end continue to make headlines. Following the Chiefs' loss in Super Bowl LIX, NFL analysts recently discussed Kelce’s future on a recent episode of Breakfast Ball.

Speaking about Kelce, Mark Schlereth said (Athlon Sports):

"If you took Travis Kelce and essentially made him a situational player, took some pressure off of him and say, 'We're going to use you in these packages, you know, red zone, third downs, and all those things, when we can get into two-tights and want to spread people in that formation,' he's a guy who certainly can adjust that way."

However, Fox Sports reporter Craig Carton disagreed with Schlereth’s comments, saying:

"I don't think you can ask him to be a role player, third-down only type of guy. Isn't he better off just retiring at that point? I'm saying ego-wise."

Travis Kelce has played for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013. He has had an outstanding career with the team, winning three Super Bowl championships.

