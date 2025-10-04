"Won't be happening again": Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly drops new ritual over "bad luck" after Rams' crushing loss to 49ers

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, opened up about an unusual ritual that she believed turned out to be bad luck for the Los Angeles Rams. The NFL quarterback's wife attended the Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, which the Rams lost 26-23.Following the game, Kelly shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram account and, in the caption, opened up about wearing heels to the game. She said it turned out to be bad luck.&quot;Not sure how some women do it,&quot; Kelly wrote. &quot;I wore heels to a football game. Turns out, wearing them is bad luck so it won’t be happening again, thank Go.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelly Stafford was also joined by the couple’s four daughters on game day. She shared photos with her friends and her daughters in an Instagram post.Kelly and her daughters all twinned in matching black outfits to cheer for Matthew Stafford. She wore a tube top with “Los Angeles” with the number &quot;9&quot; written on the front, and also donned a pendant with &quot;9&quot; on it. To finish off her look, she paired it with matching pants and white heels.Meanwhile, Stafford’s daughters wore custom-made outfits with a quote from Julian Love about Stafford.Last year, speaking of the Rams quarterback, Love said that he deserved more respect.&quot;I don't know what it is about him, but every year it must feel like he just has not gotten the respect that he has deserved for years,&quot; Love said.The quote, along with a picture of Matthew Stafford, was printed on the daughters' black t-shirts. They paired it with blue denim shorts and wore a pendant with their father’s jersey number on it and a cowboy hat. They all donned matching shining blue boots.Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, offers a glimpse of her Sunday outingMatthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, and their four daughters attended the Week 4 game of the Los Angeles Rams against the Indianapolis Colts. Earlier this week, she shared the pictures and videos in a post on Instagram with the heartfelt caption.&quot;Just another Sunday,&quot; Kelly captioned the post. &quot;Crazy how when he started this the only thing I worried about was what our friends and I were gonna pack in the cooler for the tailgate. Now it’s supporting our girls in their games, racing to Matthew’s and hopefully having cocktails after getting there.&quot;Sundays are different, but I’ve loved all the different Sundays we have had the past 17 years.. especially winning ones with family.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor game day, Kelly wore a white custom-made top and black pants. The Rams won the game 27-20, but before that, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 33-26.They, however, won the first two games of the season against the Houston Texans 14-9 and the Tennessee Titans 33-19. Next, they will face the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 12.