"Wonder who is getting cut": NFL fans react as Germaine Pratt signs with Colts after being released by Raiders

Linebacker Germaine Pratt agreed to a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday after the Las Vegas Raiders released him after four games with the team. Pratt had signed a $4.25 million one-year contract with Las Vegas in June. He reportedly did not travel with the Raiders for their Week 5 matchup against Indianapolis for non-injury reasons.The veteran linebacker's move to the Colts reunites him with former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who is now in Indianapolis.NFL reporter Ian Rapoport reported the deal through his X account.Fans had mixed reactions to the news, as some wondered why the Raiders cut Pratt.&quot;Wonder who is getting cut,&quot; a user quoted.Restinpeacesweetchloe🇺🇸 @Goldenmom4729LINKWonder who is getting cut&quot;Wonder why Vegas let him walk. Strange inactive last week before cutting him,&quot; another fan speculated.Fantasy Professor @Greg_beginsLINKWonder why Vegas let him walk. Strange inactive last week before cutting him.Other fans had a strategic perspective on what it means for the Colts.&quot;Our LB group has been short and we don’t swing on him,&quot; a user commented.3-2 @WhatitDoAbabyLINKOur LB group has been short and we don’t swing on him.&quot;We all knew this was coming😂 Colts had to do something at LB, and they go with the former captain in CIN under Lou Anarumo,&quot; another fan said.Indy Fandom @IndyFandom_LINKWe all knew this was coming😂 Colts had to do something at LB, and they go with the former captain in CIN under Lou Anarumo.Colts fans were happy about the decision.&quot;This makes a lotta sense. Kuddos to Ballard &amp; co. for doin what they can to keep this team competitive,&quot; a user wrote.2 Letters @dee_el_geeLINKThis makes a lotta sense. Kuddos to Ballard &amp;amp;amp; co. for doin what they can to keep this team competitive.While Raiders fans were upset about Patt's release.&quot;@Radiers this how I know yall f**ked up. Someone needs to check the coaching staff cause tf we doing,&quot; a user commented.The Marathon Continues 🏁 @dollasignshotLINK@Raiders this how I know yall fucked up. Someone needs to check the coaching staff cause tf we doingGermaine Pratt's short but solid stint with the RaidersGermaine Pratt had 25 tackles, including one tackle for loss and added two passes defensed in his four games this season. In 105 coverage snaps, he allowed just 74 yards, and opposing quarterbacks had a 70.7 passer rating when targeting him.Pratt joined Las Vegas after an excellent 2024 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. He posted 143 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He logged 616 total tackles, seven interceptions and seven forced fumbles in 96 games (88 starts) in his six-year tenure with the Bengals.Pratt’s signing improves linebacker depth as the Colts have struggled to find a reliable linebacker opposite Zaire Franklin, and Pratt’s familiarity with the scheme gives him a chance to stabilize that spot.