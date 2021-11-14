What happened to Robert Woods? Rams WR out for entire 2021 season

Alas for the Los Angeles Rams, Odell Beckham Jr.'s arrival has coincided with Robert Woods' departure.

Woods is reportedly out for the rest of the year

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter On the same day that the team signed WR Odell Beckham Jr., Rams’ WR Robert Woods tore his ACL at practice Friday, sources tell @diannaESPN and me. On the same day that the team signed WR Odell Beckham Jr., Rams’ WR Robert Woods tore his ACL at practice Friday, sources tell @diannaESPN and me.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Woods fell victim to a season-ending torn ACL during practice on Friday. This, incidentally, coincided with the team's official signing of Beckham. The Rams (7-2) are set to partake in the upcoming Monday night showcase against the San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Woods, an offensive captain, has racked up 556 yards on 45 receptions, four of which went for touchdowns over nine games this season. He was in the midst of his ninth NFL season and fourth with the Rams, having entered the league as a Buffalo second-round pick in 2013. Woods has earned 7,077 yards and 35 touchdowns between his stops in Buffalo and Los Angeles, joining the latter in 2017.

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA Robert Woods was quietly on pace for:



90 catches

1000+ yards

8 touchdowns



Prayers up for a speedy recovery 🙏



Robert Woods was quietly on pace for:90 catches1000+ yards8 touchdowns Prayers up for a speedy recovery 🙏https://t.co/jh2oNXJnIu

Many have placed the Rams on the Super Bowl shortlist since acquiring Beckham, who joins a receivers room anchored by Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson. Kupp is currently leading the NFL in each of its three major receiving categories (74 receptions, 1,019 yards, 10 touchdowns) while Jefferson has enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign. Beckham now joins the fold after a tumultuous two-plus years with Cleveland.

However, Woods' medical departure is one of several for the Los Angeles offense, which has also been forced to say goodbye to rookies Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris. An attempt to add former comrade Josh Reynolds (who requested a release from the Tennessee Titans) through waivers failed, as he was claimed by Detroit instead. The Rams also released veteran DeSean Jackson, who has since signed with Las Vegas, prior to the Beckham signing.

Ben Skowronek (a seventh-round pick from last spring) and second-year man J.J. Koski also reside on the Rams' roster while practice squad options include Landon Akers, Warren Jackson, and Brandon Powell.

Los Angeles has spared no expense and has made little effort to hide an "all-in" approach that would likely be seen as a failure without a Super Bowl at the end of it. Despite their aspirations, they're currently embroiled in a tight battle for the NFC West title with Arizona (8-1), who took the first meeting between the two teams in Los Angeles on Oct. 3. A Monday night rematch is slated for Dec. 13. The Rams saw a four-game winning streak end last Sunday night, when they fell 28-16 to the aforementioned Titans. They'll embark on their bye week after the San Francisco contest.

Edited by Shivayan Roy