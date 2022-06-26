"Please burn" - NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson calls out fan and urges him to burn his jersey

As a famed NFL star, Charles Woodson no doubt dealt with more than his fair share of abuse from the stands and trash-talking opponents. So when a fan on Twitter recently took a shot at his political position, the former Raiders DB knew exactly how to respond. The fan's tweet read:

"You going woke? Let me know so I can burn your jersey."

Woodson made sure not to pull any punches with his direct response:

"Please burn so that we can clearly declare sides. I’m fine with that."

The interaction occurred following a tweet that Woodson made in the wake of the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. The ruling has caused widespread protests and celebrations, depending on which side of the argument you support. A plethora of celebrities and sporting figures have had their say, including many NFL stars, past and present.

Charles Woodson was always destined for NFL greatness

Playing 18 seasons in the NFL is an incredible achievement that few manage. But when you play at the level that Woodson maintained, well, that's outright greatness.

Signs of what was to come from the Hall of Famer were already on full display in college. The Michigan Wolverine secured the starting jersey after just the second game of his freshman campaign and never looked back. He also played as Michigan's punt returner, and even took snaps as a wide receiver.

In his junior year, he became the first and still the only defensive player in NCAA history to win the Heisman trophy. Peyton Manning would finish runner-up behind Woodson, but it wasn't a close result.

He was taken fourth overall by the Oakland Raiders in the 1998 NFL draft, and his transition to the big leagues was seamless. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year as well as being selected for the Pro Bowl. He would reach Super Bowl XXXVII with the Raiders, where they lost out to former head coach Jon Gruden and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

IKE Packers Podcast @IKE_Packers



• Heisman Winner

• Rose Bowl Champion (Nat. Champs)

• 8x All-Pro

• Defensive Player of the Year

• Super Bowl Champion



Man deserves an award in his name @CharlesWoodson There will only be one Charles Woodson• Heisman Winner• Rose Bowl Champion (Nat. Champs)• 8x All-Pro• Defensive Player of the Year• Super Bowl ChampionMan deserves an award in his name #TwoWayWoodson There will only be one Charles Woodson • Heisman Winner • Rose Bowl Champion (Nat. Champs)• 8x All-Pro • Defensive Player of the Year • Super Bowl Champion Man deserves an award in his name #TwoWayWoodson @CharlesWoodson https://t.co/VM8gaAMn2p

Despite being hampered by a cracked fibula, he still managed to record an interception in the losing effort. A move to the Green Bay Packers soon followed and Woodson would once again see a Super Bowl in 2010, where he finally managed to claim that elusive ring.

The corner spent eighteen seasons in the NFL, shutting down some of the best wide receivers to play the game. During his illustrious career with the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers, he achieved many individual and team accolades. His feats include nine Pro Bowl appearances, the 2009 Defensive Player of the Year award, and a Super Bowl ring.

His storied career culminated with an induction into the NFL Hall of Fame, and he is widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive players to ever set foot on an NFL field.

