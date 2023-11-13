Woody Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets, has faced criticism for his team's decisions. However, his most recent action has enraged more than just NFL fans.

Johnson was in attendance at the UFC 295 match at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night. The Jets owner sat next to Alina Habba, who is currently representing Trump in his civil fraud trial in New York City.

He posed for photos with Habba, who had a clutch that said "MAGA" (Make America Great Again), a reference to Trump supporters. Her necklace also read "FJB," which is widely considered an inappropriate insult directed at the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

NFL fans and others couldn't believe that the New York Jets owner would pose for photos and support Habba's actions. Many believe Johnson should sell the team, while others believe it is unacceptable for an NFL team owner to take that stance.

Is Jets owner Woody Johnson a Republican?

New York Jets team owner Woody Johnson has been a well-known supporter of the Republican Party since the 1990s. He has held fundraising events for several Republican presidential candidates, including former President George W. Bush, Senator John McCain and Senator Mitt Romney.

Ahead of the 2016 presidential election, the Jets' owner endorsed former Florida Governor Jeb Bush instead of Trump. When the latter won the nomination, he helped him raise millions for his campaign.

As per reports, in 2019, he donated $1.5 million to Trump's re-election campaign. In January 2017, Trump named Woody Johnson the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom. A position he held through Trump's term that ended in January 2021.

How much is Woody Johnson worth in 2023?

The long-time NFL owner is the great-grandson of Johnson & Johnson founder Robert Wood Johnson I. He reportedly worked at the company during his summer holidays in college.

He is no longer considered the primary owner of Johnson & Johnson but still owns stock options. He is now the chairman of a private investment firm called The Johnson Company.

According to Forbes, Johnson has an estimated net worth of $6 billion. He purchased the New York Jets for $635 million in January 2000.