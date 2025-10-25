"Woody Johnson gonna be hate watching his team": NFL fans react as Justin Fields gets QB1 nod for Week 8 game vs. Bengals 6 days after getting benched

The New York Jets announced Justin Fields will start against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The AFC East team remains the only winless squad in the NFL after seven weeks. They lost to the Carolina Panthers in the most recent duel, worsening their situation.Fields was benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor, who brought a spark to the team, but it wasn't enough to move past the Panthers. Coach Aaron Glenn refused to announce who would start this week, but the Jets had no other option than to go with their starting quarterback.NFL insider Adam Schefter shared on Saturday that Fields is starting against Joe Flacco and the Bengals.Many fans wondered how Jets owner Woody Johnson would react to the news, as he was strikingly critical of Justin Fields after the Week 7 loss. &quot;does woody johnson know about this?&quot; one fan said.tony @___undertoneLINKdoes woody johnson know about this?&quot;Woody Johnson gonna be hate watching his own team,&quot; another fan said. Zachary Smith @ZacharySmithPGHLINKWoody Johnson gonna be hate watching his own team&quot;Lol couple days after the owner says we cant complete forward passes. Noice,&quot; another fan said. Trader Orion @TraderOrionLINKLol couple days after the owner says we cant complete forward passes. Noice.Others said Fields' career was on the line against the Bengals, exhorted the Jets to trade for Shedeur Sanders and criticized the Jets for their lack of improvement.&quot;Playing for his career on Sunday,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Colorado booster here. Why not trade for Sheduer today and have him start tomorrow instead? What do you have to lose?&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Jets are a clown show,&quot; another fan said. Justin Fields responds to criticism from Jets ownerAfter Woody Johnson sided with coach Aaron Glenn in benching Justin Fields amid a 0-7 start to the season, the quarterback responded to the owner's remarks that any team with a quarterback of his level would be struggling.&quot;I don't think me talking to him is going to do anything,&quot; Fields said Wednesday after practice. &quot;It's not going to make me play better. It's not going to give me more confidence on the field, so I don't think there's necessarily a point in talking about that, and I doubt he'll come and talk to me.&quot;Fields explained he wouldn't go &quot;press&quot; Johnson over his comments and simply accepted that everybody is entitled to their opinion. In six games, Fields has gone 86 of 135 for 845 yards and four touchdowns against zero interceptions. He has carried the ball 42 times for 257 yards and three touchdowns, but none of those numbers have translated into a single win.