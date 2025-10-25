  • home icon
  "Woody Johnson gonna be hate watching his team": NFL fans react as Justin Fields gets QB1 nod for Week 8 game vs. Bengals 6 days after getting benched

"Woody Johnson gonna be hate watching his team": NFL fans react as Justin Fields gets QB1 nod for Week 8 game vs. Bengals 6 days after getting benched

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 25, 2025 20:26 GMT
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New York Jets - Source: Imagn
(Credit: IMAGN)

The New York Jets announced Justin Fields will start against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The AFC East team remains the only winless squad in the NFL after seven weeks. They lost to the Carolina Panthers in the most recent duel, worsening their situation.

Fields was benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor, who brought a spark to the team, but it wasn't enough to move past the Panthers. Coach Aaron Glenn refused to announce who would start this week, but the Jets had no other option than to go with their starting quarterback.

NFL insider Adam Schefter shared on Saturday that Fields is starting against Joe Flacco and the Bengals.

Many fans wondered how Jets owner Woody Johnson would react to the news, as he was strikingly critical of Justin Fields after the Week 7 loss.

"does woody johnson know about this?" one fan said.
"Woody Johnson gonna be hate watching his own team," another fan said.
"Lol couple days after the owner says we cant complete forward passes. Noice," another fan said.
Others said Fields' career was on the line against the Bengals, exhorted the Jets to trade for Shedeur Sanders and criticized the Jets for their lack of improvement.

"Playing for his career on Sunday," one fan said.
"Colorado booster here. Why not trade for Sheduer today and have him start tomorrow instead? What do you have to lose?" another fan wrote.
"Jets are a clown show," another fan said.

Justin Fields responds to criticism from Jets owner

After Woody Johnson sided with coach Aaron Glenn in benching Justin Fields amid a 0-7 start to the season, the quarterback responded to the owner's remarks that any team with a quarterback of his level would be struggling.

"I don't think me talking to him is going to do anything," Fields said Wednesday after practice. "It's not going to make me play better. It's not going to give me more confidence on the field, so I don't think there's necessarily a point in talking about that, and I doubt he'll come and talk to me."

Fields explained he wouldn't go "press" Johnson over his comments and simply accepted that everybody is entitled to their opinion. In six games, Fields has gone 86 of 135 for 845 yards and four touchdowns against zero interceptions. He has carried the ball 42 times for 257 yards and three touchdowns, but none of those numbers have translated into a single win.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

