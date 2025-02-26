Woody Johnson’s leadership under fire as NFLPA report reveals stark contrast with Commanders: Report

As per the latest NFL Players Association (NFLPA) report that came out on Wednesday, Woody Johnson's New York Jets have dropped from 21st to 29th in the rankings.

Last year, the Washington Commanders were ranked the worst team in the NFL for workplace conditions. But things have changed. With new owner Josh Harris in charge, they have made big improvements, jumping from last place to 11th in the latest report card.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets have taken a step backward, with owner Woody Johnson facing harsh criticism. The report shows a clear difference between the two teams.

Players say Johnson is not investing in the team and does not create a good work environment. This suggests a disconnect between Johnson and his players, who feel he does not care about their well-being or the team’s success.

“They talked about the culture – it’s a problem, top down,” NFLPA chief strategy officer J.C. Tretter said of the Jets’ response. “(They said) ‘It’s a culture of fear here.’ And I think that stood out in those grades.”

Meanwhile, under Josh Harris, the Washington Commanders have made big improvements in many areas.

Harris has spent over $100 million to upgrade the team’s stadium and training center. He has also hired a new general manager, Adam Peters, and a new coach, Dan Quinn.

Quinn led them from a losing 4-13 record to an NFC Championship game appearance.

Woody Johnson under scrutiny for several other reasons amid Jets' struggles

Last year, while the season was on, Woody Johnson made the bold decision to fire coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas within a short period. Saleh was let go after multiple disappointing seasons, while Douglas was dismissed after a rough 3-8 start.

In July 2020, Johnson was accused of making racist and sexist remarks during his time as the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. Reports claim he made inappropriate comments about Black men and questioned the importance of Black History Month. Though he has denied these accusations, they have damaged his public image.

Moreover, the Jets have had little success under Johnson’s leadership. The team has not made the playoffs or had a winning season in years.

The NFLPA surveyed nearly 1,700 players to rank all teams based on workplace conditions. The Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons were rated the best places to play.

The Jets, however, joined teams like the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers near the bottom.

