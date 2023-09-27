Woody Johnson's tweet criticizing Colin Kaepernick's protest goes viral after ex-49ers QB's request letter to Jets

On Tuesday, blacklisted former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick returned to the headlines when he wrote an open letter to the New York Jets and more specifically their general manager Joe Douglas, imploring them to sign him.

It is no secret that the Jets have been struggling ever since their star acquisition Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon during his debut against the Buffalo Bills. After winning that game in overtime, Gang Green has lost two straight under Zach Wilson.

In the letter, Kaepernick wrote that he would want to ideally join the practice squad as a point of reference for the Jets' next opponents (all of whom have mobile quarterbacks), but he was open to being QB2 or even QB1 should the need arise.

Woody Johnson once called out Colin Kaepernick over national anthem protest

But if there is one person who does not want Colin Kaepernick on the Jets, it is owner Woody Johnson. Back in 2016, when the then-San Francisco 49er was making a new legacy for himself with his national anthem protests, Johnson put out this tweet:

Almost two weeks later, as Gang Green was opening its season, he was briefed by the media about his true stance on the protests. He said:

“I think I would have a conversation at that point with him and try to find out what’s motivating that person to do that — that type of protest.

“I think I would just go so far as saying — I don’t really answer hypotheticals. But I think I would have a conversation with him.”

The year 2016 would turn out to be the last of Kaepernick's football career... at least so far. After becoming a free agent, he failed to draw interest from other teams and has since been more active as a civil rights advocate.

Can Colin Kaepernick help the Jets stay in the hunt for playoffs after disastrous start?

As stated before, the New York Jets find themselves in big trouble, especially when it comes to quarterbacks.

Obviously, Aaron Rodgers may be out for at least the regular season, if he is to be believed. Zach Wilson, meanwhile, has struggled mightily. He threw three interceptions and was sacked six times against the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.

However, is Colin Kaepernick really the key to ending their 12-year playoff drought?

Sure, he may be one of the more successful 49ers quarterbacks in the 21st century, but he also has not played in six years, and the last time he was seen on the field, he had significantly regressed. Meanwhile, the likes of Joe Flacco (his Super Bowl XLVII opponent), Matt Ryan, and former Philadelphia Eagles duo Carson Wentz and Nick Foles saw the field last year.

But if he does get signed, Kaepernick immediately joins a deep receiving corps bannered by reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. His rushing abilities will also be a huge boost to a ground game that features plenty of running backs.