"We spent more to keep people hiding under the bed than we did for World War II" - Aaron Rodgers and Bill Maher bash government's COVID response

Like most Americans, Aaron Rodgers is still digesting what took place in the USA during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overnight, the country went from a hustling, loud, busy metropolis to a quiet ghost town due to the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Speaking on the "Club Random Podcast" via the Daily Caller, host Bill Maher and the quarterback remarked on how eerie the change was and how seamless it was.

Maher claimed the disease wasn't the worst thing about the pandemic, stating:

“This is all just, this is ideology, this is not medicine, this is indoctrination, and to me the frightening thing was never the disease itself. The frightening thing was how much you could get people, so quickly, to change their way of life. Stay home, wear a mask, you know.”

Bill Maher and Aaron Rodgers point out how “just about every ‘conspiracy’ came to true” during Covid. And how the government kept people hiding under their beds through lies. https://t.co/qgCRY3wLlT

He went on to claim that the country went 'a little soft' due to the pandemic situation:

“We spent more to keep people hiding under the bed than we did for World War II. Talk about a country that’s gone a little soft.”

Of course, Maher's point doesn't mention how inflation played into the numbers underlining his argument. Just about everything is multiple times more expensive in 2022 when compared with the monetary situation in 1941.

Aaron Rodgers, however, agreed with Maher's fears and said:

“Just about, well, every conspiracy theory came true. Vaccine mandates, vaccine passports and it turned into, like, a way from doing your job to stop the spread to, like, lockdowns.”

Aaron Rodgers' resistance to the pandemic

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers (right) pictured during a clash against the Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Rodgers was initially quiet on the COVID-19 situation. However, in 2021, when vaccines finally became available after a year, the signal-caller refused to get one. Additionally, when asked about his vaccination status, he explained that he was "immunized."

This misled the public into believing that he was vaccinated when he was not. Fast forward to 2022, Rodgers hasn't worn a mask in quite some time as the USA and the world continues to exit the pandemic.

On the field, he will be focused on the Packers' clash against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 PM EST.

