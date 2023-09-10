“Worst 1st overall pick ever” - Fans call out Bryce Young after Panthers QB throws multiple interceptions vs. Falcons

Carolina Panthers 2023 first overall-pick Bryce Young has been welcomed to the NFL. Young struggled vs. division rivals Atlanta Falcons in the first half of his NFL debut.

Young completed 62.5 percent of passes and threw for only 86 yards. He threw a touchdown and an interception INT he first half.

Young then threw a second interception to safety Jessie Bates in the second half. The game remained tied 7-7 at the end of the first half. NFL fans were quick to criticize the first-overall pick's performance early on.

NFL fans react to Bryce Young throwing two interceptions vs. the Atlanta Falcons

NFL fans were quick to criticize the number-one overall pick in this years draft after throwing two interceptions in his debut.

Here's how fans reacted:

While Bryce Young struggled, Indianapolis Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson had a good first half

Anthony Richardson Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts

While Bryce Young struggled in the first half of his debut vs. Atlanta Falcons, Anthony Richardson shone vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half.

Richardson scored the first rushing touchdown of his career when he punched in a two-yard run off of a quarterback keeper. Richardson completed 11 out of 15 passes for 100 yards, and later threw a touchdown in the second half. He recorded 25 rushing yards on six carries.

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Sroud completed 13 out of 20 passes for 91 yards and wasn't sacked in the first half.

Week 1 is a critical week of growth for the rookies and it's their first time seeing the NFL field.

All rookie quarterbacks have shown flashes of potential in the firsthalf of their games while also showing their inexperience with some struggles.

Which rookie quaterback do you think has performed the best so far in Week 1?