"Worst backup in the history of earth" - Dave Portnoy makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders' draft slide in heated rant

Dave Portnoy believes Shedeur Sanders is the worst backup an NFL team can possibly have. And it has nothing to do with his on-field ability.

During a conversation on "Barstool Rundown" on Monday, Portnoy offered his thoughts on Sanders' historic draft slip this past weekend. While he believes that Sanders might have been the best quarterback in the draft skill-wise, taking him late in the draft as a presumed backup could present some distracting issues.

"I love Shedeur as a quarterback. I think he will be - well, I don't know with all the sh*t - but outside of that I think, talent-wise, he should've been the first quarterback. Clearly, a lot of people didn't feel that way. And the last thing you want is him as a backup.

"With the potential circus of him - Deion being like, 'He's better than that guy. Why isn't he playing?' So, in that sense, he's probably the worst backup you can possibly have in the history of Earth. So if you don't think he's a first-round, franchise quarterback - you're in this sticky predicament."

Sanders finds himself on a roster that's already flooded at the quarterback position with Joe Flacco, Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel. Only three quarterbacks will probably be taken into the season as part of the main roster.

It will be interesting to see if Shedeur Sanders makes the cut and if he can compete for a starting role if he does.

Shedeur Sanders and his historic NFL Draft slip

Shedeur Sanders was at one point considered to be the best quarterback prospect in the draft. However, as April approached, Miami's Cam Ward eventually took over that moniker and was selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans. Despite this, Sanders was still expected to be a first-round selection by a quarterback-needy team.

What followed was one of the most memorable draft dips in NFL history. For a quarterback that was once rumored to be a potential first overall selection, Sanders was not selected until day three of the NFL draft, being selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.

Shdeur Sanders' selection came after Cleveland had already drafted another quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, in the third round. Now, all eyes will be on Sanders in Cleveland, as he not only attempts to become an NFL starter, but also make the final roster when pre-season is said and done.

