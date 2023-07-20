Tua Tagoviloa is coming off of the best season of his three-year career. But radio host Craig Carton, who hosts "The Carton Show," said that he's the NFL's worst deep-ball passer despite the stats that say otherwise. Carton thinks Tagovailoa is getting credit for plays made by wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

"I said there is a stat out there like pro football, whatever it is – right? – that would tell you statistically that he had the best numbers in deep-ball accuracy," Carton said. "Sometimes, the eye test is more important than the stat test, and here's why. Take Plaxico Burress. Great wide receiver. He's 6-6. He gets open right?

"And he's down the field 50 yards and he's got his man beat by 7 yards, and I come in, I throw like Tua and I underthrow by 30 yards, but Plax is good enough to come back and get it. I get credit for that, which is why that deep-ball stat for Tua is a joke. He's the worst deep-ball passer in all of football."

Tagovailoa set career highs in passing yards (3,548) and touchdowns (25) and led the league in passer rating (105.5.) last season.

Tagovailoa also improved as a deep-pass thrower. According to Next Gen stats, Tagovailoa was rated as the second-best deep pass thrower last season. He completed 27 of 50 deep-attempt passes for 891 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. He had a passer rating of 122.1 when throwing the ball deep.

Tua Tagovailoa thinks the Miami Dolphins are legit Super Bowl contenders

Tua Tagovailoa during Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made news on Wednesday for his bold claim that the Dolphins have a legit shot at being Super Bowl contenders this season, according to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

“I think we're definitely legit contenders," Tagovaioloa said. "There's no doubt with the guys we have on the defensive side of the ball. With the guys we have on the offensive side of the ball, I think it can get very, very scary, pretty dangerous."

“I think we're definitely legit contenders. There's no doubt with the guys we have on the defensive side of the ball. With the guys we have on the… pic.twitter.com/RWO60e2kzn 𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Tua Tagovailoa says the #Dolphins are “definitely legit” contenders this year for the Super Bowl, via @schadjoe“I think we're definitely legit contenders. There's no doubt with the guys we have on the defensive side of the ball. With the guys we have on the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Miami finished last season 9-8 and snuck into the playoffs as a wild-card team. The Dolphins had one of the best wide receiver duos in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle with Tua having a big season. They acquired All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey this off-season and added WR Braxton Berrios.

With Aaron Rodgers joining the New York Jets, the AFC East will be as competitive as ever next season.

Do you think Tua Tagovailoa will lead the Dolphins back to the playoffs?

