“Worst option” “Get Shedeur Sanders man”: NFL fans react as Bengals sign Mike White with Joe Burrow being sidelined for 3 months

The Cincinnati Bengals are making moves to bolster the quarterback depth chart after Joe Burrow sustained a toe injury during Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.With Joe Burrow set to be sidelined for nearly months after his surgery, the Bengals have added two quarterbacks to the practice squad. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the signing of former Green Bay Packers QB Sean Clifford on Tuesday.The NFL insider updated that Cincinnati is also reportedly bringing in veteran quarterback Mike White.Fans reacted to the addition of two veteran signal-callers to the practice squad.&quot;Get Shedeur man!!!!&quot;VibewitSeth @SethgocrazyLINKGet Shedeur man!!!!&quot;That’s great news to hear. Two talented QB’s ready to go into action at any time. I love them both to be honest.&quot;Daniel Anaye @daniel_ana26LINKThat’s great news to hear. Two talented QB’s ready to go into action at any time. I love them both to be honest&quot;For having the worst oline in the league their lack of a good backup plan is hilarious.&quot;Dylan @_WrittenDown_LINKFor having the worst oline in the league their lack of a good backup plan is hilarious&quot;Both trash signings, trade for Jameis, Shadeur, Garoppolo, or Bridgewagwe.&quot;Tyler Boone, MBA @t_boone_7LINKBoth trash signings, trade for Jameis, Shadeur, Garoppolo, or Bridgewagwe&quot;Not mad at this, sticking with Browning has worked for them in the past and Mike White is solid as a backups backup.&quot;Luxemboss @LuxembossLINKNot mad at this, sticking with Browning has worked for them in the past and Mike White is solid as a backups backup&quot;This is such a Bengals move. Mike White played 1 good game against them up 3 years ago and he's cheap.&quot;John Galt @EatSleep77LINKThis is such a Bengals move. Mike White played 1 good game against them up 3 years ago and he's cheap.White spent the 2024 season with the Buffalo Bills but was part of their final roster cuts last month. Clifford was also released by the Packers ahead of the 2025 season.Bengals coach backing Jake Browning as QB1 after Joe Burrow's injuryJake Browning, who stepped up for the team to lead the Bengals to a 31-27 win against the Jaguars after Joe Burrow's injury, will be taking the starting role for Cincinnati. The team is also adding Brett Rypien to the roster from the practice squad as a backup to Browning.Browning has been with the franchise since 2021 and Bengals coach Zac Taylor is backing him to lead the team in Burrow's absence.&quot;I feel very confident in Jake,&quot; Taylor said after Sunday's win. &quot;I think Jake has proven his caliber in this league and he can help us win football games and contend for all the things that we want to contend for.&quot;While the Bengals are 2-0 for the season, things could spiral for them in the coming weeks with Burrow sidelined for three months.