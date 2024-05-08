Over the weekend, Netflix launched its G.R.O.A.T. (Greatest Roast of All Time) special, where NFL great Tom Brady was roasted by his peers and celebrities for a three-hour live show.

The event was hosted by comedian Kevin Hart and "Roastmaster General" Jeff Ross. The special drew in over two million viewers and was the sixth most-viewed TV event on Netlifx from April 29 to May 5.

Brady's former NFL coach, Bill Belichick, and New England Patriots owner Rober Kraft were in attendance, as were UFC President Dana White, UFC bantamweight champ Sean O'Malley, Kim Kardashian and many others.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the roast had a good overall reception, not everyone was a fan of it. ESPN sports personality Chris "Mad Dog" Russo spoke about "The Roast of Tom Brady" on "First Take" and said it was "garbage."

"I put the thing on. What. Garbage. Oh. Oh, my God, Kevin Hart, you're not that funny. OK. Sorry. Jeff Ross coming in with the freaking OJ thing on No. 32. You're not that funny either. The girl is not that funny. Randy Moss stunk. Edelman's Not that funny.

"Bledsoe is not bad. He was the only one. How does Brady subject himself to that nonsense? And I am not a prude. OK, I can deal with the language, but I mean, I'm not Rodney Dangerfield. God, that was the worst piece of garbage I have seen in a long time. That was worthless."

Tom Brady seemed to have gotten upset at "Roastmaster General" Jeff Ross for the joke he made about Robert Kraft

Tom Brady and Robert Kraft during Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

Before Tom Brady's roast, participants had agreed to not make jokes about Brady's kids or New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Kevin Hart opened up the presentation by making a few jokes about Brady's divorce from his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, which made Brady a little uncomfortable.

One joke was made by Jeff Ross that seemed to upset Brady. Ross said that he was the "best decision" the team has ever made, pretending to be Brady. After the crowd cheered, he then finished his joke, asking, "Would you like a massage?"

Ross was making a 2019 reference to Kraft reportedly being accused of soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor in Florida.

This caused Brady to apparently react by saying, "Don't say that sh** again," with a stern wanring.

On a night that was celebrated with jokes, that seemed to be the one that got under Tom Brady's skin the most. All in all, it was a great event that left many celebrities full of laughter.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, "First Take" and credit Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback