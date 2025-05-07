"Worst roster of the Mike Tomlin era": NFL insider goes scorched earth on Steelers trading George Pickens

On Wednesday morning, Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver George Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for draft picks. Shortly after the news was made public, NFL insider Matt Miller provided a bold statement on X regarding the current state of the iconic Steelers franchise.

Ad

"This is the worst Steelers roster of the Mike Tomlin era." Miller stated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Pickens and a 2027 sixth round pick will be heading to Dallas in exchange for a 2026 3rd round pick and a 2027 5th round pick.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although the news is notable and somewhat surprising, many fans and analysts questioned whether Pickens would find a new home prior to the 2025 campaign given the arrival of superstar wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks. This offseason, the Steelers traded for Metcalf and signed him to an extension that sees him earning among the very best at the wide receiver position.

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers make the playoffs in 2025?

The Steelers are currently one of the more interesting teams in the National Football League, given their unique situations at various key offensive positions. The organization drafted Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard in the sixth round of the selection process and added Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson in the third round.

Ad

Although Howard may have a future as a starter in the league in the future, it is widely expected that the Ohio State QB will not be starting in 2025 for the Steelers. Since the end of last campaign, Aaron Rodgers has been rumored to join the Steelers organization, however, nothing has officially been signed or announced at this time.

Despite Miller's claims, the Steelers still have one of the best defensive units in the NFL, one of the best head coaches in the entire league in Mike Tomlin, an elite wide receiver in DK Metcalf, and an interesting running back dynamic in Johnson and Jaylen Warren. Although Pickens is no longer a member of the Pittsburgh roster, it feels premature to label this Steelers roster the worst of the Mike Tomlin era.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.