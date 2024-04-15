“Worth every cent,” “Holy overpay”: NFL fans split over DeForest Buckner’s $46,000,000 Colts extension 

The Indianapolis Colts and DeForest Buckner have agreed to a two-year, $46 million extension. The interior defender has spent the last four seasons of his career in Indy, going to the Pro Bowl twice and making an All-Pro team in that time as well. Now, he'll be around a little longer and for a little more money.

Fans were split on the cost it required for the Colts to keep Buckner. Some believe he's one of the best interior linemen in the league, and that he is being paid pretty appropriately.

Others don't believe Buckner is good enough to warrant such a pricy extension.

"Overpay for mid," one fan replied.

"That's too much for a mid Buckner," another said.

DeForest Buckner came over from the San Francisco 49ers in a trade and quickly cemented himself as a stout part of the Colts' defense, and they intend on keeping him around for the next couple of years as they continue building.

Where does DeForest Buckner’s new deal rank among NFL’s highest-paid DTs?

The extension the Indianapolis Colts makes DeForest Buckner one of the highest paid defensive tackles in the league. There aren't a lot of superstar tackles especially now that Aaron Donald has retired, but Buckner is being paid like one of them.

DeForest Buckner is now one of the highest-paid DTs

His $23 million salary per year ranks seventh in the league. The highest-paid DT is Chris Jones, who makes $31.75 million after a monster free agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Just behind him is Christian Wilkins, who got signed to a massive $27.5 million deal in free agency by the Las Vegas Raiders. Behind Wilkins is Justin Madubuike, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens for $24.5 million.

The next two are tied. The Carolina Panthers recently extended Derrick Brown for $24 million a season. That is the same number that Quinnen Williams is being paid by the New York Jets.

Jeffer Simmons makes $23.5 million from the Tennessee Titans, and once it's finalized, that is where Buckner's new deal will rank among all NFL DTs.