Big news came out of Detroit today when the Lions made wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Lions came to terms with St. Brown on a four-year deal worth $120 million with $77 million guaranteed. The deal pays him $30 million per year and he has the highest guaranteed contract of any wide receiver.

"Sources: The #Lions have a deal for one of the top young talents, agreeing on an extension for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. He gets 4 years and more than $120M with $77M guaranteed. The deal done by @JobyBranion of @VanguardSG makes St. Brown the highest-paid WR in the NFL."

Fans had mixed reactions upon learning about Brown's massive contract. For the most part, fans thought it was deserving, and understand the timing of the contract helped make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Certainly, Lions' fans seem happy to have their star wide receiver locked up for the long term.

Here's how some optimistic fans reacted:

"1. Good for Amon-Ra! He is absolutely worth this kind of money. 2. Justin Jefferson is probably going to get 100 million guaranteed," one person wrote.

"Spectacular. Love him as a player and a dude. This makes me happy," another person wrote.

"Exciting. @amonra_stbrown has earned every dollar. He’s everything you want to build a franchise around. Great day for the organization. Keep drafting and keep developing," another fan wrote.

Not everyone thought the St. Brown deal was a good deal. Some fans thought the deal was an overpay. Others thought the Lions paid way too much for a slot wide receiver.

Others pointed out how other wide receivers will easily make north of $30 million per year following Brown's new contract.

Here's how other fans reacted:

"$30 million a year with $77 million guaranteed for a slot receiver same old Lions," one fan wrote.

"I love ARSB, but $30M/yr for him makes $23M/yr for Ridley look like an absolute steal. Jefferson and Chase better get $40M/yr if ARSB is getting that," one fan said.

"Very good player but still a tad overpay," another fan wrote.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's contract just reset the wide receiver market

Amon-Ra St. Brown during Detroit Lions v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With his new contract, Amon-Ra St. Brown became the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL for guaranteed money. His $77 million surpassed Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hil, Davante Adams, and Amari Cooper.

St. Brown has been named a Pro Bowl the past two seasons and an All-Pro this past season. Yes, he is a great receiver, but his new deal will set up other wide receiver such as Justin Jefferson, Brandon Ayiuk, Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, and CeeDee Lamb to receive contracts worth more.

St. Brown has recorded 315 receptions for 3,588 yards and 21 receiving touchdowns in the three seasons he's played in the NFL. He's become a cornerstone of the Lions' success and will be one of their leaders for years to come.