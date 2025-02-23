“Worthy of being a first-timer” - Ron Rivera makes feelings known on Luke Kuechly’s omission from Pro Football Hall of Fame

Ron Rivera believes his former defensive stalwart Luke Kuechly should have been a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach made his opinion clear after his former player Kuechly failed to make it in his first year of eligibility while speaking to The Athletic on Thursday:

“I really do believe Luke is worthy of the Hall of Fame. I also felt he was worthy of being a first-timer."

Rivera added that two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning should also have been a first-ballot Hall of Fame entrant alongside Luke Kuechly.

"I feel the same way about Eli Manning. When these guys play in big games and perform in big games and do things that catch people’s attention, to me that’s deserving. Eli won two Super Bowls. That’s a guy that I really thought deserved that opportunity."

He also lent his support to another former player, wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., the Carolina Panthers' leader in receiving yards.

"I think Steve Smith will get in, too."

Rivera shared the comments in an interview with the Athletic after news of the Hall of Fame class of 2025 emerged. Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates, and Sterling Sharpe were announced as this year’s gold jacket inductees into Canton. All four soon-to-be Hall of Famers enshrinees had to go through cycles of eligibility before being selected.

Ron Rivera and Luke Kuechly spent eight seasons together in Carolina

Ron Rivera coached Luke Kuechly and Steve Smith Sr. during his time as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers from 2011 and 2019. Rivera drafted Kuechly with the ninth overall pick in his second offseason as head coach, and they spent eight seasons together in Carolina.

During that span, Kuechly was a defensive player of the year in 2013 and a 7-time All-Pro. Rivera’s defensive acumen and Kuechly’s energetic tackling made a formidable pairing, and the Panthers led the league with the most sacks in 2013. Meanwhile, Smith and Rivera overlapped for three seasons from 2011 to 2013.

Luke Kuechly, Steve Smith and Eli Manning were on the shortlist of 15 finalists but failed to garner enough votes to make it into the Hall of Fame this year. Players must receive a minimum positive vote of 80% for election and all three players failed to meet this mark. Kuechly and Manning were in their first year of eligibility while Smith was a first-time finalist on his fourth year of eligibility.

Rivera left the Washington Commanders after the 2023 season and is serving as an analyst for his alma mater, the University of California, and their Golden Bears football program.

