“Would be their most dynamic weapon on offense” - NFL Draft analyst delivers his verdict on Travis Hunter’s fit with Patriots

Travis Hunter had a magnificent collegiate career, split between the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes. The two-way star is widely expected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner has been projected to land with the New England Patriots. Daniel Jeremiah recently made the case that Hunter would be a great fit for the franchise. Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," the NFL Network draft insider said:

"I would. I think he's dynamic. I think he'd be the most dynamic weapon on offense and I think they would have a lot of fun. Watching those two guys at quarterback and wide receiver, kind of grow up together, I would be excited about that if I were a Patriots fan and somehow Travis Hunter would be there.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I would be interested when they say the Patriots select from Colorado, Travis Hunter. I would be listening though to say, is it wide receiver, is it corner, is it combo? How do you even write that on the card? Because the team does get to decide how that's going to be."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Check out Daniel Jeremiah's comments on Travis Hunter below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jeremiah added that he believes the Patriots would announce Hunter as a wide receiver and cornerback, with the offensive position coming first. New England has a strong need at wide receiver after they failed to get much production from the position group in 2024.

New York Giants had plans to target Travis Hunter

The New York Giants had an interest in acquiring Matthew Stafford before the Los Angeles Rams restructured his contract. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated discussed the plan, noting that the franchise would have looked to pair Travis Hunter with the star quarterback.

Ad

Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," the NFL insider said:

"I'll say with the Giants in particular, I know one thing that they had sort of talked to Matthew Stafford about, was the idea of the third overall pick being able to help him, you know.

"And that if they brought him in, then, you know, all right, like now we can maybe use the third pick on Travis Hunter and maybe Travis Hunter can be the third receiver, and you bring Cooper Kupp with you."

Ad

Check out Albert Breer's comments on the New York Giants' plans below (starting at the 0:50 mark):

Breer added that the Giants would have looked to have a wide receiver room featuring Malik Nabers, Hunter and Kupp. The franchise signed Jameis Winston, however, they are expected to target a quarterback in the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.