“Would ruin the sport”: NFL fans react on Lions' reseeding proposal as owners set vote on altering playoff seeding

On Monday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that the National Football League owners will vote on whether the league should ban the 'Tush Push' play and whether playoff teams should be reseeded based on their regular season record after the Wild Card round.

"NFL owners also expected to vote on the Lions’ proposal to reseed teams based on record after the first-round of the playoffs." Schefter stated on X.

In response, some NFL fans made clear that they thought the Detroit Lions reseeding proposal was ridiculous.

"would ruin the sport." one fan wrote.

"Keep it the way it is. All 32 teams play different strength of schedules. There's no exact science. Win your division." one fan wrote.

"Tush push not getting banned Playoffs not getting reseeded." one fan added.

Meanwhile, there were other NFL fans who agreed with the proposal by the Lions.

"I love the Lions proposal." one fan wrote.

"I like the reseed rule suggestion personally." one fan said.

"I’d rather a reseed over a ban over the 'tush push.'" one fan wrote.

Will the NFL change its playoff seeding rules?

A lot has been made about the National Football League's playoff seeding rules this offseason after the Minnesota Vikings had the second best record in the NFC conference and played a road playoff game this past year.

Minnesota entered the Wild Card round with a record of 14-3 and needed to go on the road and play away to the Los Angeles Rams, who entered the game with a record of 10-7. As a result, there have been fans calling for divisional winners to not automatically host playoff games and for the teams with the higher regular season records to host the highest amount of playoff games.

However, at this time, it is unclear whether the NFL owners will vote to change the playoff seeding rules, as the current format does give all 32 teams a strong chance of hosting a playoff game if they do well in their division. Only time will tell whether the Lions proposal is passed by the NFL owners, however, it is evident that this is a story to watch over the next few days and weeks.

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

