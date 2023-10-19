"Would be shocked" - Mark Schlereth casts doubt on Russell Wilson starting for Broncos next season

Former NFL player Mark Schlereth doesn't think Russell Wilson will be the Denver Broncos starting quarterback next season.

Wilson was a high-profile addition to the Broncos two off-seasons ago as it was expected he would turn Denver back into a playoff and Super Bowl contender. However, through a season and a half, the Broncos have struggled badly and many are calling for Wilson to be benched.

According to Mark Schlereth, who went on The Herd doesn't see Wilson making it past this year, let alone next season.

"I would be shocked if Russell Wilson makes it past this year. If he's the quarterback of the Denver Broncos next year, I would be shocked. And it's not that Russell Wilson is playing terrible football, but he's not playing winning football and he's not elevating the players around him. I think it's time to clean house and get new players. Just because you play a pro sport doesn't make you a professional."

The Broncos could have a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and draft a quarterback to take over. But, Russell Wilson is under contract until 2028 but does have a potential out in 2026 which would leave Denver with a $31,200,000 dead cap.

Whether or not Denver will be able to trade Wilson is to be seen, but even if comes from eating his salary, Schlereth doubts the 34-year-old will be back with the Broncos next season.

Russell Wilson's 2023 stats

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are off to a 1-5 start and have lost two straight games.

Last week in a 19-8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson went 13-22 for 95 yards one touchdown, and two interceptions. The week prior in the loss to the Jets, Wilson had played better as he went 20-for-31 for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

This season, Russell Wilson has gone 122-for-185 for 1,305 yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Last year in 15 games with Denver, Wilson struggled as he went 292-for 483 for 3,524 yards 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Denver is set to host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

