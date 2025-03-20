“Would be a superb locker room presence” - Chad Ochocinco provides clarity on Stefon Diggs’ potential move to Patriots

A former New England Patriots receiver is on board should the club decide to sign Stefon Diggs. The four-time Pro Bowl receiver visited Foxborough on Thursday as a potential new home, and Chad Ochocinco believes he’d be a great addition to the Patriots.

“Stefon Diggs visiting Foxboro, one leg or two legs, fu** it no legs it all he’s gonna be open when given said opportunities, would be a superb locker room presence for the young QB & WR’s.”

Ochochinco made it to six Pro Bowls during his NFL career, playing for three teams: the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pats, and the Miami Dolphins. Diggs has also played for three teams, the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, and most recently featuring for the Houston Texans in 2024.

Diggs was traded to Houston on April 3, 2024, with the Texans restructuring the two years he had left on his Bills contract to a one-year deal worth $22.52 million. He injured his knee in Week Eight against the Indianapolis Colts, which was later revealed to be a torn ACL, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

He finished the 2024 campaign with 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns. In his Texans debut, he had 33 yards through the air and two TD catches, surpassing 10,000 career receiving yards in the process. Two weeks later, he scored the first rushing touchdown of his NFL career.

Diggs has reached 1,000+ receiving yards six times in his NFL career, twice with the Minnesota Vikings and all four of his seasons in Buffalo.

Pats could use a receiver like Diggs

In his Pro Bowl rookie season behind center for the Patriots last year, Drake Maye was really missing a reliable veteran pass catcher. His top receiver was Hunter Henry, who put up 674 receiving yards with a 10.2-yard average and two scores.

The Patriots have cash to burn even with the addition of Milton Williams defensively, and you’d think Diggs’ consistency would be appealing. Firstly, Diggs rarely gets injured, and he is only 31. He’s averaged over 10 yards per catch in every one of his NFL seasons and has found the end zone multiple times every year.

Another thing he’s got that will surely appeal to new head coach Mike Vrabel is his winning mentality. Diggs has been on a winning team for nearly his entire NFL career. In his 10 NFL seasons, his team has only missed the playoffs twice.

