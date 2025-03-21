“Would think about trading Anthony Richardson” - Ex-Eagles scout urges Colts to explore possibility of moving QB

Anthony Richardson has struggled to live up to the hype since the Indianapolis Colts drafted him in the first round with the No. 4 pick in 2023. The quarterback missed most of his rookie season due to injury and was then benched for a few games in his second season after seemingly struggling to acclimatize to the big league.

Ad

The Colts also signed Daniel Jones in the free agency market this offseason, leading to doubts on whether Richardson will remain the QB1 at Indy. On Thursday, former Philadelphia Eagles scout John Middlekauff discussed the possibility of the Colts trading Richardson this offseason.

“I would think about trading Anthony Richardson," Middlekauff said on his YouTube podcast (14:45). "Now I don't know what you could get. Like, is it worth trading him for, like, a fifth-round pick, but like, could I trade him to the Giants for their third-round pick? Because if I could, I would. I would think long and hard about it, honestly, and I was pro-drafting Anthony Richardson, but I do think we need to acknowledge like, yeah, that's probably not going to work.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Even if you're an Anthony Richardson guy, I think you would have to agree with me if you were going to bet, if I said, right now, $10,000, are you betting that this guy is going to be on the team in three years? Yes or No. Even if you're pro-Richardson, you'd have to bet no, there's no way you could bet.”

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Across his two seasons with the Colts, Richardson has completed 176 of 348 passes for 2,391 yards, throwing 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His most impressive attribute has been his running game, rushing for 635 yards and 10 touchdowns on 111 carries across 15 games.

Richardson has an 8-7 record at Indy, and although he has shown glimpses of brilliance, the team needs him to be more consistent.

Daniel Jones expected to compete with Anthony Richardson for QB1 role at Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson - Source: Getty

Anthony Richardson needs a strong offseason to reinstall faith in the Colts' management. Or else, he is likely to lose his QB1 spot to Daniel Jones. The Colts signed Jones on a one-year, $14 million deal in the free agency market last week.

Ad

Jones, a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2019, was their starting QB for nearly six seasons. In the 2024 season, he started 10 games, completing 216-of-341 passes for 2,070 yards for eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Jones requested a release in November after a string of poor displays. The Minnesota Vikings signed him on Nov. 29, but the QB did not play a game for them during the rest of their season, which came to an end in the wild-card round.

Now, Jones is looking to revive his career in Indianapolis, which could pose a threat to Richardson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.