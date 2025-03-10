“Would be the wildest locker room of all time” - NFL fans react to Steelers’ potential interest in signing Aaron Rodgers

With free agency almost upon us, the Aaron Rodgers-to-Pittsburgh Steelers rumors are hitting overdrive. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported that the Steelers are interested in acquiring the former New York Jets quarterback.

“Steelers continue talking to Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, but…Aaron Rodgers has emerged as a quarterback option in Pittsburgh, per league sources.

“Rodgers and the Steelers are expected to talk and explore a union. The idea of Rodgers playing for Mike Tomlin is in play.”

This has led fans to provide their thoughts on this potential pairing.

This fan commented: “this would be wildest locker room of all time 💀”

This fan is concerned about how head coach Mike Tomlin will manage the personalities on his team.

He replied to Schefter’s tweet with this comment: “DK Metcalf, Pickens, Aaron Rodgers - lmao good luck to Mike Tomlin”

This Pittsburgh fan said: “Of course Rodgers is interested with GP and now DK.. but he’s a lot of deal with himself as well. He’s just a very odd dude who is gonna be 42 this year. I think he would prob do well given the WR’s on this team if healthy but I still would be surprised to see them do this.”

X user John Ziegler is concerned for Rodgers: “It feels like Aaron Rodgers is being used as a leverage tool by multiple teams against other quarterbacks and other teams, and will eventually be left standing in this game of musical chairs, without a clear starting position on a team he wants to play for…”

However, not all fans are in support of this move.

This fan would prefer the team bring back quarterback Russell Wilson: “They'd be better off with Russ”

This fan said: “Let Fields COOK”

Pittsburgh Steelers to make quarterback decision on Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson

The free agency legal negotiation window opens Monday at noon Eastern Time, and the Pittsburgh Steelers will need to move quickly to secure their starting quarterback for next season.

As Schefter reported, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers are all in play. Rodgers would be the most polarizing option, considering both Wilson and Fields have already played for the Steelers last season.

The 41-year-old will come with the highest level of individual accolades, having won four MVP awards, the second most in NFL history. However, he also comes with some risk. Despite advances in modern medicine, Rodgers will turn 42 midway through the regular season and is still just one year removed from an Achilles injury that ruled him out for all of the 2023 season.

