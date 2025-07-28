"Wow crazy payday for him": NFL fans react as Courtland Sutton signs $92,000,000 contract extension

Courtland Sutton hit the bank on Monday after he agreed to a contract extension. The veteran wide receiver and the Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a four-year, $92 million extension, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported.This is Sutton's third contract in the league after inking a four-year, $6.8 million rookie deal in 2018 and a four-year, $60.8 million rookie extension in 2021. The new contract includes a guaranteed $41 million, while Sutton will make $23 million per season after taking his $13.5 million payment set for the 2025 campaign.Plenty of fans reacted to the news on social media, with his price tag drawing mixed reactions.&quot;Wow crazy payday for him!&quot; one fan said.Gatsby @ZachGatsbyLINKWow crazy payday for him!&quot;Ninety two dollars is a heck of a deal for Den,&quot; another fan said.Beau @beauisavikingLINKNinety two dollars is a heck of a deal for Den&quot;a little cheap 92$ over 4 years?&quot; another fan wrote.EzraSalman @ezrasalmanLINKa little cheap 92$ over 4 years?Others made strong predictions about the Courtland Sutton-Bo Nix partnership now that the wide receiver was locked up for several years, while the second-year quarterback should improve his game.&quot;Paid Sutton, now he scores,&quot; one fan wrote.BLOCKXS.COM @blockxsLINKPaid Sutton, now he scores&quot;Makes sense, Nix looked good so gotta keep his top weapon. Probably gets a little bump in my ranks,&quot; another fan added.TheseArentGoats @TheseArentGoatsLINKMakes sense, Nix looked good so gotta keep his top weapon. Probably gets a little bump in my ranks&quot;Bo Nix just got his WR1 locked in 🔒 Let the Air Show begin in Denver!&quot; another fan added.Muhammad Ahmad @AIbyahmadLINKBo Nix just got his WR1 locked in 🔒 Let the Air Show begin in Denver!Sutton has played with 11 different starting quarterbacks since he first made it to the league in 2018, including Joe Flacco (eight games), Teddy Bridgewater (14 games), Russell Wilson (15) and even running back Phillip Lindsay (one game).Nix is the 11th on that list, and if everything goes well, the last. Sutton is coming off an 81-reception (career high), eight-touchdown and 1,081-yard season. The Broncos returned to the postseason with Nix under center, raising the expectation for the team's foreseeable future.Can Courtland Sutton post a Pro Bowl-worthy season in 2025?Courtland Sutton was targeted 135 times in 2024, being the clear leader of the Broncos' passing game. Devaughn Vele was targeted 55 times, Troy Franklin 53 times and Marvin Mims Sr. 52 times. Sutton alone almost tripled the rest of the wide receiver room's targets.If Bo Nix continues to improve his game, Sutton might be in for a better season. He only made it to the Pro Bowl in 2019, but the stability at the quarterback position can maximize his chances to thrive.