  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Wow crazy payday for him": NFL fans react as Courtland Sutton signs $92,000,000 contract extension

"Wow crazy payday for him": NFL fans react as Courtland Sutton signs $92,000,000 contract extension

By Orlando Silva
Published Jul 28, 2025 21:05 GMT
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp - Source: Imagn
"Wow crazy payday for him": NFL fans react as Courtland Sutton signs $92,000,000 contract extension (Credit: IMAGN)

Courtland Sutton hit the bank on Monday after he agreed to a contract extension. The veteran wide receiver and the Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a four-year, $92 million extension, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This is Sutton's third contract in the league after inking a four-year, $6.8 million rookie deal in 2018 and a four-year, $60.8 million rookie extension in 2021. The new contract includes a guaranteed $41 million, while Sutton will make $23 million per season after taking his $13.5 million payment set for the 2025 campaign.

Plenty of fans reacted to the news on social media, with his price tag drawing mixed reactions.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Wow crazy payday for him!" one fan said.
Ad
Ad
"Ninety two dollars is a heck of a deal for Den," another fan said.
Ad
"a little cheap 92$ over 4 years?" another fan wrote.
Ad

Others made strong predictions about the Courtland Sutton-Bo Nix partnership now that the wide receiver was locked up for several years, while the second-year quarterback should improve his game.

"Paid Sutton, now he scores," one fan wrote.
Ad
"Makes sense, Nix looked good so gotta keep his top weapon. Probably gets a little bump in my ranks," another fan added.
Ad
"Bo Nix just got his WR1 locked in 🔒 Let the Air Show begin in Denver!" another fan added.
Ad

Sutton has played with 11 different starting quarterbacks since he first made it to the league in 2018, including Joe Flacco (eight games), Teddy Bridgewater (14 games), Russell Wilson (15) and even running back Phillip Lindsay (one game).

Nix is the 11th on that list, and if everything goes well, the last. Sutton is coming off an 81-reception (career high), eight-touchdown and 1,081-yard season. The Broncos returned to the postseason with Nix under center, raising the expectation for the team's foreseeable future.

Ad

Can Courtland Sutton post a Pro Bowl-worthy season in 2025?

Courtland Sutton was targeted 135 times in 2024, being the clear leader of the Broncos' passing game. Devaughn Vele was targeted 55 times, Troy Franklin 53 times and Marvin Mims Sr. 52 times. Sutton alone almost tripled the rest of the wide receiver room's targets.

If Bo Nix continues to improve his game, Sutton might be in for a better season. He only made it to the Pro Bowl in 2019, but the stability at the quarterback position can maximize his chances to thrive.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications