Chris Hogan NFL Career: Super Bowl winning WR's unique career

The story of Chris Hogan's NFL career could be seen on the big screen sometime in the future. Similar to the movie "The Blindside," which was loosely based on the life of former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher, Chris Hogan's sudden ascension into the NFL has the makings of something that everyone should be a part of.

On October 23rd, Hogan announced his retirement after a 10-year career in the NFL. Who exactly is Chris Hogan? Take a closer look at the wide receiver's unique NFL career.

Perhaps the most unique thing about Chris Hogan's career is that he was undrafted in 2011 out of a small college called Monmouth and first played Lacrosse for three years before playing college football for Monmouth.

After college, he was on several practice squads at the start of his career, including the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, and the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2013, Hogan finally caught on with the Buffalo Bills as a reserve wide receiver. It wasn't until his second year with the Bills that Hogan began to make a name for himself.

Hogan started two games during that year and ended the season with four touchdowns and 426 yards receiving.

After three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Hogan switched teams but remained in the AFC East as he joined Bill Belichick's New England Patriots. His three-year tenure (2016-2018) with the Patriots saw him as a steady, although not consistent, option for quarterback Tom Brady.

He had a three-year total of 1,651 yards receiving for 12 touchdowns.

Most importantly, he was a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams as a Patriots member.

Hogan's post-Patriots career

After Hogan left the Patriots, he was signed to the Carolina Panthers for the 2019 season and the New York Jets in the 2020 season. Each season saw Hogan with limited game action, a far cry from his days in New England.

Hogan joined the Premier Lacrosse League earlier this year, but this was short-lived as the New Orleans Saints signed him back in July to a one-year deal. Hogan played this season with the Saints.

The Saints placed Hogan on the reserve/retired list on Saturday and he ended his season with four catches for 41 yards and one touchdown.

