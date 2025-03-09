"Wrist still looks to bother him"- NFL fans react to Bengals QB Joe Burrow's viral gym workout video ahead of 2025 NFL free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking for some excitement this season after quarterback Joe Burrow was a finalist for the NFL MVP, but the team failed to make the playoffs. A fan posted a video of Joe Burrow working out at the Ohio State Buckeyes weight room and Dov Kleiman reposted it onto his feed.

Fans took to social media and discussed how the Bengals superstar is preparing for the regular season.

"I really hope the bengals have a plan. This man needs a superbowl." One person responded

"Get ready to throw 707-5 passes a game, Joe" Another Twitter user commented on the video

The comments continued to flood in on social media and how other quarterbacks have also been preparing for physicality during the offseason by working out.

"Jalen Hurts was on the field a week after he WON A SUPER BOWL. But sure. Get em Joe." One person sarcastically replied

"He had extra time since he didn't make the playoffs again." Another commenter wrote under the post

Joe Burrow needs to continue working on staying ready for the grind of the season. He finished the 2024 season by completing 460-of-652 (70.6%) of his passes for 4,918 yards with 43 touchdown passes to nine interceptions en route to winning the Comeback Player of the Year.

Joe Burrow willing to restructure his contract

The Cincinnati Bengals are in a position where they have to make some tough decisions with regard to what they are paying some of their top players. The team already has Joe Burrow under contract with a massive five-year, $275 million contract. Two things the Bengals need to decide is if they are going to extend wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Burrow appeared on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast and discussed how he is willing to restructure his contract to help the team keep talent around.

"You could convert some of the money [in my contract] to a signing bonus, which will lower the cap hit. You can push some of the money to the back end of the contract. That lowers the cap hit. And then when you get to the back end of the contract, you can restructure it and covert it to a signing bonus. You can also just take less money." h/t ESPN

It will be interesting to see what happens with two of Joe Burrow's favorite targets and how the roster looks come the end of the offseason.

