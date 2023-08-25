‘Writing Patrick Mahomes out is nasty work’: NFL’s latest script for 2023 gets fans talking

Earlier this year, former NFL running back Arian Foster went on the record and claimed that the NFL is rigged and players are given scripts during training camp.

On PFTCommentator's podcast, "Macrodosing," Foster said that the NFL is fixed.

While many clowned Foster, who played from 2009 to 2016 with the Houston Texans and the Miami Dolphins, for his comments, many NFL players shut down the rumor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We were really dedicated to it," Foster said. "So it was moreso like that's what practice was about, it was about practicing the script. Like this is what goes on, this is what we have to do. WWF so we know what was gonna happen but you still have to put on a show."

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

On Thursday, the NFL trolled Foster by tweeting out a video welcoming fans to join them for the read of the 104th season, while showing a scripted video.

Expand Tweet

Many fans showed their sense of humor in the comment section under the NFL's comical video.

Some were mad that Patrick Mahomes was left out of the script, while others applauded the NFL for going on with the joke.

Here's how fans reacted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The 2023 NFL regular season kicks off two weeks from Thursday night

Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Whether it follows a script or not, the NFL regular season is just two weeks away.

As the 104th NFL season begins, the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions. They'll host the Detroit Lions on opening night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

They'll have to get through AFC contenders such as the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Other rising teams in the AFC include the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins.

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to repeat as NFC champions as they will play in a loaded NFC East division. There aren't as many clear-cut contenders in the NFC, but the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings are all playoff-caliber teams.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Arian Foster and PFTCommentator and H/T Sportskeeda.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #5) Which team has appeared in the most NFL conference championship games without winning a Super Bowl? (#4 Ans - Eric Dickerson) Minnesota Vikings Buffalo Bills Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs 385 votes