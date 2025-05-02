"WTF" - Antonio Brown reacts to Tom Brady asking ex-Steelers WR to not "miss psychologist appointments"

Amid growing conversations around mental health in professional sports, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a chat screenshot on Friday on X, where Tom Brady encouraged him not to skip psychologist appointments.
Brady’s message aligns with sentiments he’s publicly expressed regarding the mental toll of professional football.
“You are truly one of a kind. Love how you are working. Please don’t miss psychologist appointments,” Brady wrote.
Brown included his reaction to it.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
“Please don’t miss Psychologist appointments…. WTF,” Brown tweeted.
On Oct. 12, 2022, Brady opened up on his “Let’s Go!” podcast about the emotional stress he faced over 22 seasons in the NFL, while adding that both physical and mental therapy have been part of his process to stay healthy and perform at a high level.
“I think I’ve had to learn a lot of things over a long period of time in sports," Brady said. "I think there’s an intense amount of stress that we all deal with, and how do you relieve stress so that you’re not inflicting so much damage on yourself through kind of stress response?”
He also discussed the importance of mental health support systems, alluding to the pressures faced not just in sports but also in personal life. His message to Brown came in the context of a turbulent period in Brady’s life. On Oct. 5, 2022, CNN reported that the seven-time Super Bowl champ is facing marital issues with wife Gisele Bündchen and they are “exploring their options” regarding their marriage. Reports also suggested that the couple hired divorce lawyers.
While Brady continues to advocate for prioritizing mental wellness, Brown’s reaction may have indicated his lack of alignment with that approach.
Antonio Brown mocks Shedeur Sanders after draft slide to fifth round
Shedeur Sanders' draft fall has led to strong reactions online. Cleveland picked him in the fifth round, despite earlier projections placing him much higher. Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown tweeted on Thursday, reacting to Sanders’ Q&A at a Cleveland high school. His tweet included explicit language and mocked Sanders for his draft slip.
Shannon Sharpe also weighed in. On his podcast, he said Sanders is different from Bronny James, as the LA Lakers guard stays lowkey, while Sanders is more flashy. The former Colorado QB often wears a diamond necklace that reads “Legendary,” referring to himself.
With the Buffaloes, Sanders had a strong final season. He threw for 4,134 yards, scored 37 touchdowns and had 10 interceptions.
Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.