“Wtf was he trying to do?”: NFL fans react to Joe Burrow knockdown by Shemar Stewart igniting Bengals training camp fight

Joe Burrow took a hit from his teammate Shemar Stewart during practice on Wednesday, which sparked a brawl between the Cincinnati Bengals players. In a video shared on social media, the Bengals quarterback was seen falling to the ground after being tackled by the rookie. When fans caught a glimpse of Stewart's tackle on Burrow at training camp, they slammed the young defensive player. &quot;wtf was he trying to do???&quot; one tweeted.𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 @the_det_timesLINK@NFL_DovKleiman wtf was he trying to do??? 😭&quot;Nothing brings a team together like wanting to fight the same guy,&quot; another added. &quot;This kid has been nothing but problems since he got picked,&quot; a third commented. Here are a few more reactions to Stewart's tackle on Burrow. &quot;He really hates being there...willing to risk it all to traded,&quot; one wrote. &quot;Shemar don’t know how much we love Joe in Cincinnati. Don’t let tha go over your head,&quot; a fan commented. &quot;Dude has been nothing but problems since he was in high school. Any UM fan will tell you,&quot; a user tweeted. The Bengals will want Burrow fit and healthy for the regular season. One of the last things they would want is for their star quarterback to pick up an injury in training camp. Nonetheless, Stewart's tackle on Burrow also appeared to highlight some of the issues in Cincinnati's offensive line, which should have done a better job in protecting the QB. Joe Burrow played briefly in Bengals' preseason opener vs. Philadelphia EaglesNFL: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow - Source: ImagnJoe Burrow played two series in the Bengals' 34-27 preseason defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. The quarterback completed nine of 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals will play their second preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Monday. Cincinnati will conclude its preseason against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. It remains to be seen if Burrow will play in the two remaining preseason games. The Bengals will begin their regular season against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 7.